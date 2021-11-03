After theme park outing, Kim Kardashian is reportedly 'intrigued' by Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson sent netizens in a tizzy after the duo was spotted holding hands while enjoying a theme park ride during the Halloween weekend. Kim and Pete were accompanied by newly engaged Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at Knott’s Scary Farm in Southern California. After Davidson and Kardashian shared a kiss during a Saturday Night Live sketch, their recent meetup further fuelled romance rumours.

As per a Page Six source, Kim finds the SNL star intriguing. Revealing how Kim truly feels about Pete, the source added, "She is intrigued. She likes him." Recently an insider also informed People that Kim loves the attention and stated that Davidson is charming. It has been reported that Davidson and Kardashian are just having fun at the time and that their recent hangout was seemingly a platonic date.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West earlier this year and ever since the duo has been cordially co-parenting their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West. Despite their ongoing divorce, Kim and Kanye have remained friendly and are supportive of each other's careers and it was evident when Kim attended Kanye's Donda album listening events and the rapper also turned up in New York to support her during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

As for Davidson's relationship status, the Saturday Night Live star recently split from Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor after dating for about five months. The duo had made their relationship official during Wimbledon 2021 appearance where the couple were snapped in cosy photos.

