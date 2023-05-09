After Tom Cruise, Shakira goes for dinner with Lewis Hamilton in Miami; DEETS here

The Miami Grand Prix has brought a frenzy of excitement and several luminaries from the entertainment world witnessed this grand event in the United States. Among all the celebrities, Shakira also graced her presence at the Miami Grand Prix.

After the exclusive tour, Shakira was seen enjoying a dinner in the restaurant with the Formula one racing driver and seven time world champion Lewis Hamilton. Here is everything to know about the same.

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton

Shakira was captured enjoying a meal in a restaurant in Ciprani with F1 racing driver Lewis Hamilton. Shakira looked as chic and gorgeous as always in a black skirt and top along with loose curls.This has sent social media fans in frenzy as they speculate what is cooking between the two. Many fans expressed happiness and support for Shakira for the possibility of the singer getting back into the dating world after her divorce while the others speculated that this could be just a meal between two friends.

Some people even expressed their amusement as they took shots at Shakira’s ex, Gerard Pique. One user wrote, ‘Mercedes >>>> Twingo’ as the other one commented, ‘Pique’s blood must be boiling right now’. Social media fans also demanded musical collaboration between Shakira and Lewis Hamilton as the latter also has a passion for music and uses the stage name ‘XNDA’.

Interestingly, this is the second time that speculations about Shakira coming back to the dating world have been made. Earlier, Shakira was seen hanging out with Tom Cruise as they attended the 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. Several spectators snapped at them having an intimate conversation in the private hospitality suite on Sunday.

Shakira recently moved to Miami after splitting from long-time partner Gerard Pique due to the latter's affair.

