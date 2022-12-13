After Trevor Noah, Dua Lipa sparks romance rumours with Jack Harlow

There seems to be a new couple in H-town and it happens to be Dua Lipa and rapper Jack Harlow . After Harlow wrote a song after Lipa in his recent album, it seems the duo have gotten along well and as per Page Six are dating each other. The duo recently bumped into each other at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles in November and it seems that's where the two hit it off.

According to Page Six, after the duo ran into each other at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch, the Levitating singer has become quite smitten with the charming rapper, and the report also mentioned that the duo have been in "constant communication" ever since. An insider also informed that Harlow was already taken by Dua Lipa and added, "he was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance]."

As per the report, insiders maintained that he even flew to New York City to meet up with her after her Z100 Jingle Ball appearance on Friday. The duo reportedly also grabbed lunch together the next day. Harlow also sang about her in his song named Dua Lipa where he sang, "Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature.”

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah rumours

Previously, the singer had sparked romance rumours with the former The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah after the pair was photographed hugging after having dinner at Miss Lily’s in New York in late September. Although it was reportedly a friendly outing after Noah appeared on her podcast At Your Service. Before the comedian, Dua Lipa was in a serious relationship with Gigi Hadid’s brother Anwar Hadid, but the two parted ways in December 2021. The two had also made their relationship official on social media.