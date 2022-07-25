After Vince McMahon retires from WWE, Triple H takes the lead as the new Creative Head

On Monday, WWE announced that Paul Levesque, better known as Triple H , is set to resume his executive position as EVP of Talent Relations, effective immediately. In his statement to WWE, Paul said, "I look forward to returning to my prior position as head of Talent Relations. I’m healthy, fired up, and ready to take charge."

The news comes after Friday's announcement by the company that the 76-year-old executive Vince McMahon was stepping down as CEO and Chairman after his recent controversy. Triple H was previously heading the same position but left after John Laurinaitis' return to the company. Following the news that Laurinaitis was involved in McMahon's "hush money" scandal, he has also left the company.

Until last September, Levesque was serving as the creative lead for NXT, with the recent announcement this position will be Triple H's biggest creative role in wrestling till now. For those unversed, the WWE ex-boss McMahon had to retire early due to the ongoing allegations of sexual misconduct. Reports suggested that he paid millions to silent allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity. In his parting statement, McMahon did not mention the claims but said that he had the "deepest appreciation and admiration for our generations of fans all over the world. Our global audience can take comfort in knowing WWE will continue to entertain you with the same fervour, dedication, and passion as always. My personal thanks to our community and business partners, shareholders, and Board of Directors for their guidance and support through the years. Then. Now. Forever. Together," per BBC.