After Vince McMahon retires from WWE, Triple H takes the lead as the new Creative Head

Until last September, Levesque was serving as the creative lead for NXT, with the recent announcement this position will be Triple H's biggest creative role in wrestling till now. For those unversed, the WWE ex-boss McMahon had to retire early due to the ongoing allegations of sexual misconduct. Reports suggested that he paid millions to silent allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity. In his parting statement, McMahon did not mention the claims but said that he had the "deepest appreciation and admiration for our generations of fans all over the world. Our global audience can take comfort in knowing WWE will continue to entertain you with the same fervour, dedication, and passion as always. My personal thanks to our community and business partners, shareholders, and Board of Directors for their guidance and support through the years. Then. Now. Forever. Together," per BBC.