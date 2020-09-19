  1. Home
  2. entertainment

After V's KTH1; BTS ARMY trends Jungkook's first mixtape JJK1 is coming for THESE reasons

After trending KTH1 is coming for BTS member V's first mixtape, BTS ARMY is now chanting Jungkooks' first mixtape JJK1 is coming after the Still With You singer's impromptu two minute YouTube Live session.
64997 reads Mumbai
BTS ARMY is convinced that Jungkook's first mixtape JJK1 may be dropping soonAfter V's KTH1; BTS ARMY trends Jungkook's first mixtape JJK1 is coming for THESE reasons
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It comes as no surprise that almost every day, some or the other member of BTS is a top trend on Twitter for the biggest and even the smallest of reasons. Whether it be achieving major milestones with their music as a septet or even individual achievements, BTS ARMY is always showering their idols with love while cheering them on in every way that they can.

While earlier, KTH1 is coming was trending on Twitter with ARMY convinced that V was releasing his first mixtape sooner than expected, after finding several clues, now all eyes are on The Golden Maknae. While in interviews, Jungkook had teased that he'd rather release songs in breaks rather than put out a whole mixtape, JJK1, as ARMY refers to the 23-year-old singer's first mixtape has been making the rounds for quite some time. Especially, with Jungkook recently working on his self-composed songs like Still With You and Your Eyes Tell. Today, Kookie shocked fans with an impromptu two minute YouTube Live session where he's seen working on a song in his workroom. While you can't hear the track, ARMY felt that The Golden Maknae may possibly be hinting at JJK1's release being soon.

Check out Jungkook's mini YouTube Live session which is said to have been pre-recorded back in August below:

Moreover, the fandom also noticed that Jungkook has been verified by Spotify and also has his own Apple Music page. As expected, ARMY was quick to trend JJK1 is coming anticipating Kookie's first mixtape to drop this year.

Check out how ARMY trended JJK1 is coming with their epic tweets below:

If Jungkook does indeed drop JJK1 unexpectedly on us, we can expect nothing short of a major meltdown from BTS ARMY!

ALSO READ: KTH1 is coming: Here's why BTS ARMY is convinced that V aka Taehyung's first mixtape is going to release soon

Are you excited at the possibility of Jungkook finally releasing his highly-anticipated first mixtape JJK1? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Credits :BANGTANTV's YouTube,Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement