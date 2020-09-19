After V's KTH1; BTS ARMY trends Jungkook's first mixtape JJK1 is coming for THESE reasons

After trending KTH1 is coming for BTS member V's first mixtape, BTS ARMY is now chanting Jungkooks' first mixtape JJK1 is coming after the Still With You singer's impromptu two minute YouTube Live session.

It comes as no surprise that almost every day, some or the other member of BTS is a top trend on Twitter for the biggest and even the smallest of reasons. Whether it be achieving major milestones with their music as a septet or even individual achievements, BTS ARMY is always showering their idols with love while cheering them on in every way that they can.

While earlier, KTH1 is coming was trending on Twitter with ARMY convinced that V was releasing his first mixtape sooner than expected, after finding several clues, now all eyes are on The Golden Maknae. While in interviews, Jungkook had teased that he'd rather release songs in breaks rather than put out a whole mixtape, JJK1, as ARMY refers to the 23-year-old singer's first mixtape has been making the rounds for quite some time. Especially, with Jungkook recently working on his self-composed songs like Still With You and Your Eyes Tell. Today, Kookie shocked fans with an impromptu two minute YouTube Live session where he's seen working on a song in his workroom. While you can't hear the track, ARMY felt that The Golden Maknae may possibly be hinting at JJK1's release being soon.

Check out Jungkook's mini YouTube Live session which is said to have been pre-recorded back in August below:

Moreover, the fandom also noticed that Jungkook has been verified by Spotify and also has his own Apple Music page. As expected, ARMY was quick to trend JJK1 is coming anticipating Kookie's first mixtape to drop this year.

Check out how ARMY trended JJK1 is coming with their epic tweets below:

jjk1 is coming JJK1 IS COMING pic.twitter.com/q2w9SS8GYb — ًnyka (@tetek0o7) September 19, 2020

jungkook: *goes live for 2 mins* the whole tl: pic.twitter.com/5APYeBXark — kass (@jeonbubbles) September 19, 2020

repeat after me JJK1 is coming pic.twitter.com/1LMMVbKC1R — Sweetiepiee (@jeonss97) September 19, 2020

first Jungkook has his own Apple Music page as well as verified by Spotify and now he went live on yt in the studio while vibing into new song... maybe JJK1 is finally coming y'all pic.twitter.com/KAm4jCTCFC — 스노우베리국 (@snowberry_Kook) September 19, 2020

This is not a coincidence yall JJK1 is coming pic.twitter.com/gGPdYOhrdT — Jungkook⁷ (@fairyprincejk) September 19, 2020

KTH1 & JJK1 IS COMING. THEY’RE BOTH GIVING US A HEADS UP! IT MIGHT DROP ANY MOMENT NOW! I THINK I’LL PASS OUT— pic.twitter.com/4EpS4OjZEd — DADDEH (@vminggukx) September 19, 2020

JJK1 IS COMING LET'S GET IT pic.twitter.com/wKcVYmKgvU — taekook (@flirtaeguk) September 19, 2020

realising how much content is coming .. in the soop , annual gala , grammy museum interview , bts universe game , lotte family concert , mots online concert U____U potentially even jjk1 now ..... excited — (@btsaeso) September 19, 2020

JJK1 KTH1 JJK1 IS COMING & KTH1 IS COMING YES TAEKOOK WORLD DOMINATION pic.twitter.com/h89UsHFaLX — MAYCEE (@seokjinmylabsss) September 19, 2020

If Jungkook does indeed drop JJK1 unexpectedly on us, we can expect nothing short of a major meltdown from BTS ARMY!

Are you excited at the possibility of Jungkook finally releasing his highly-anticipated first mixtape JJK1? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

