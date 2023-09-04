‘After walking 6 miles through the mud’ Diplo and Chris Rock finally rescued from muddy mayhem at Burning Man Festival

Thousands of festival goers were stranded in a sea of mud in a remote area of the Nevada desert when heavy rain stormed over the Burning Man festival. In the midst of the mayhem, DJ Diplo and comedian Chris Rock got stuck in the mud, but an unexpected hero appeared to save the day.

A fan helps Diplo and Chris Rock escape

Diplo posted a video on Instagram that showed a touching moment. He and Chris Rock can be seen riding in the back of a pickup truck in the video. They were happy to accept the ride after walking through six miles of tough muck. Diplo thanked the fan in the video by stating, "A fan offered Chris Rock and I a ride out of Burning Man in the back of a pickup. After walking 6 miles through the mud.”

Diplo elaborated on his adventure

Diplo expanded in his Instagram post by describing his determination to not disappoint his fans during his upcoming performance in Washington, D.C., despite the turbulent situation. He described how, in order to make it in time, he spent hours walking with his thumb out along the side of the road. Diplo wrote "I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out cuz i have a show in dc tonight and didnt want to let yall down. Also shoutout to this guy for making the smart purchase of a truck not knowing it was for this exact moment (red heart emoji)"

The unexpected mud chaos at Burning Man left festivalgoers and performers like Diplo and Chris Rock grappling with unforeseen challenges. Due to the relentless rainstorms, attendees were instructed to "shelter in place" and conserve their dwindling supplies. As the festival was prematurely closed by authorities. Despite the muddy ordeal, the festival's vibrant art and music will continue to define its legacy, with Diplo and Chris Rock's mud-covered escape adding a memorable chapter to Burning Man's storied history.

