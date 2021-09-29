After The Weeknd, J Balvin SLAMS Grammys for disrespecting artists; Says ‘they don’t value us, but need us’

After The Weeknd, singer J Balvin recently opened up about his disdain over the Grammys. The Colombian singer, 36, lashed out following the announcement of the 2021 Latin Grammys, where he was nominated for 3 awards. His nominations included--Song of the Year for “Agua,” Best Reggaeton Performance for “Tu Veneno” and Best Urban Song for “Agua.”

The star however felt like he wasn’t being respected by the show and took to Twitter to express his disdain. His tweet in Spanish roughly translated to: “The Grammys don’t value us, but they need us. It is my opinion and nothing against the other genres because they deserve all the respect. But the trick is already boring. We give them Rating but they don’t give us respect P.S. I’m nominated, so don’t come and tell me I’m hurt.” He continued: “Those with power in the genre, NONE SHOULD GO !!I mean everyone, because all of us are a movement.”

This isn’t the first time The Grammy’s have been called out! If you didn’t know, the Weeknd was snubbed from the 2021 Grammys nominations list and he has revealed his intention to boycott the music award show forever because of it. The Weeknd‘s album and hits like Blinding Lights received critical acclaim and broken several records, and yet, he got absolutely no recognition from the Recording Academy. Back in November 2020 when the nominations were announced, Halsey also called out the award show. Questioning Grammys' credibility.

