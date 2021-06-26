After welcoming daughter Lilibet, Prince Harry ARRIVES in the UK for Princess Diana statue unveiling

According to a recent report, Prince Harry has returned to England to attend the unveiling of a statue honouring his and Prince William's late mother Princess Diana.

June has been a very busy, exciting time for Prince Harry as he and Meghan Markle embraced parenthood for the second time, welcoming a baby girl who they lovingly named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. When it comes to July, the month begins on a deeply emotional note for The Duke of Sussex as he and brother Prince William will honour their late mother Princess Diana with a statue in her honour.

On July 1, which also marks The Princess of Wales' 60th birthday, the statue sculpted by Ian Rank-Broadley (the sculptor behind Queen Elizabeth's image used to decorate all British coins since 1998), will be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace. According to People, Harry has already arrived in the UK ahead of his late mum's tribute statue unveiling. Meghan has stayed back at the couple's Montecito mansion in Los Angeles along with their kids: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 2, and Lili, who was born on June 4.

It's highly likely that Harry is quarantining at his and Meghan's marital home Frogmore Cottage, Windsor like he did when he came to England in April for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral. Currently, Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank along with their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, 4 months, live in Frogmore Cottage.

All eyes will be on Harry and William, who reunite for the first time since Prince Philip's funeral for their mother, who the duo was extremely close to. Tensions have risen between the siblings, especially with Harry and Meghan stepping back as senior working royals, their dramatic permanent home base move to LA, their controversial Oprah Winfrey interview along several other public conversations which were against the royal family.

Nevertheless, it will be an overwhelming moment for Harry and William at the Princess Diana statue unveiling, which was first announced in February 2017, the year marking The Princess of Wales' 20th death anniversary. On August 28 of last year, three days before Diana's 23rd death anniversary (August 31, 1997), Harry and William issued a rare joint statement about honouring their beloved mum.

"[Princess Diana statue was] commissioned to mark the twentieth anniversary of her death and recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world. The statue will be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on 1st July 2021, marking The Princess's 60th birthday. The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother's life and her legacy," The Palace had shared in a statement.

