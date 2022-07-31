After Will Smith's apology video, Chris Rock jokes about Oscars slap incident

One of 2022's most shocking incidents turned out to be Will Smith's slap incident with Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. Months after the Oscars slap, Will Smith released a video where he apologised to the comedian and called his actions "unacceptable." Following the apology video, Chris Rock joked about the incident during one of his latest shows.

As reported by Page Six, the comedian took to the stage and compared the King Richard star to the jailed Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight. During his performance, Chris Rock said, "Everybody is trying to be a f*****g victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith … I went to work the next day, I got kids."

The comedian further also joked, "Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face."

This isn't the first time that Chris has joked about the incident. The comedian did not make any official statements about Will Smith's apology that came hours after the incident on social media and neither did he address the actor's recent video apology.

In the video posted by Smith recently, the actor revealed his conversation with Rock following the altercation and said, "I reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, but when he is, he will reach out. I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behaviour was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk."

ALSO READ: Here's how netizens reacted to Will Smith's apology to Chris Rock after their Oscars altercation