After Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot to collaborate with Patty Jenkins again for Cleopatra biopic

Gal Gadot has some interesting projects lined up in her kitty for the coming times. One of them is the biographical drama based on the life of Cleopatra.

Gal Gadot won millions of hearts post her stint in Wonder Woman back in 2017. Her utter beauty and fierce role literally left the critics dumbfounded. And the best part is that the stunning Israeli beauty is reprising her role again in Wonder Woman 1984. The movie is reportedly expected to be released on Christmas 2020. Both these movies have been directed by ace filmmaker Patty Jenkins. Now, the good news is that Gadot and Jenkins are collaborating again for another project.

Yes, you heard it right! The actress is all set to play the role of Cleopatra in an upcoming period biographical drama helmed by Jenkins. Laeta Kalogridis has penned the script of this project who also happens to be its executive producer. Meanwhile, Gal Gadot has already announced this collaboration on social media. The actress has also stated that the movie will tell the story of the Queen of the Nile for the first time through a woman’s eyes.

Earlier, veteran actress Elizabeth Taylor portrayed the role of Cleopatra in the 1963 movie of the same name. Later on, it won not one but four Academy awards! Talking about Gal Gadot, the actress go herself tested for COVID-19 a few days earlier while she was preparing to resume the shoot of Red Notice. She gave a glimpse of the pictures on social media too. The actress will be seen alongside Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in the upcoming movie.

