After Zahara, Shiloh pays homage to mum Angelina Jolie’s style as she rewears her Dior dress from 2019

Taking a cue from her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s book, Angelina’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt recently re-wore one of her mother’s old dresses while accompanying her at the premiere of Marvel’s Eternals! Angelina and Brad’s offspring--Shiloh, 15, looked chic in a Dior dress out of her mom’s closet as she stepped onto the red carpet in London with her mom and siblings. Angelina rocked the back and white graphic printed floral dress way back in 2019 while promoting her Disney film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in 2019.

Previously, while talking about sharing clothes with her kids, Angelina told E! News that she encourages her children to shop in her closet. “I’m like, ‘Oh my god, wear it and wear it better than me! Take it, it’s your turn,” she said.

This isn’t the first time her kids are repeating Angelina’s clothes. Just last week, Zahara Jolie-Pitt accompanied her mother to the premiere of her film Eternals at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and paid tribute to her mom’s ethereal style. The 16-year-old daughter of Brad and Angelina wore the Elie Saab gown that Angelina wore to the 2014 Oscars. At the show that year, Brad Pitt won the award for Best Picture for producing 12 Years a Slave. At the same event, Angelina was also honoured with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award that year. As for Angelina, the Eternals star was seen wearing a beige Balmain dress, vintage Tiffany and Beladora jewellery at the premiere.

