‘Again I asked for a zip and…’: When Tom Holland spoke about his eating struggles with Spider-Man suit on while Zendaya expressed a different fear

Tom Holland, the charismatic actor behind Spider-Man, appeared on The Graham Norton Show alongside his co-star Zendaya and candidly shared the most problematic aspect of his superhero costume. Holland shared how his request to add a zip in his Spider-Man suit was declined once again, making the entire process of using the bathroom hectic. Zendaya too expressed her concern which seemed a bit different though. The superstar feared that her co-star might struggle with his puke within the sealed one-piece Spider-Man costume.

Tom Holland’s lasting wish to have a zipper in his Spider-Man suit

During the show, Holland revealed that he had a recurring problem with his Spider-Man suit – it lacked a crucial component: a zipper. He humorously recounted how, time and again, he asked the costume department for a zipper in his suit but never received one.

Holland said, “Yes, it’s the same. As for the last one, there’s no changes, again I asked for a zip and I didn’t get one.” Tom must have felt bad when he realized that Henry Cavill had “a sort of” zip in his Superman costume.

The zipper wasn’t the only problem in the Spider-Man suit though. Holland shared that to keep himself energized, he had to “pop out” the eyes of his Spider-Man suit and pass down a pipe “through the hole underneath the eye socket.” This would allow Holland to drink “somethings” without taking his suit off.

When Zendaya expressed unique concern over Tom Holland’s suit

While Holland's costume struggles garnered laughs and sympathy, Zendaya, who played MJ in the Spider-Man films, shared a rather unique concern. She pointed out that the Spider-Man suit is a one-piece ensemble and if Holland ever needed to vomit while wearing the suit he would face an insurmountable challenge due to its suit.

Zendaya shared, “I've said this publicly before because I really think we should do something about this. I actually really think that this should, like, all of us should band together, we need to tell somebody. Because he can like, y'know, listen, it's one piece, so there's a helmet and there's all these things that go underneath it, and I always have this fear that if he's like working really hard, or something's happening, that he had to, like, throw up per-say…”

It looked like the Spider-Man actress had some real worries for her co-star during the shoots. “What-How?! How is he going to get it out? This is a genuine concern, right? So I honestly- sometimes when I look at him, I'm like-I get a little scared if you like, I don't know, I don't know. It just stresses me out,” Zendaya continued, further adding, “It's true! Because how are you gonna get it out?"

Zendaya's concerns about the one-piece suit highlighted the genuine camaraderie between the Spider-Man co-stars, adding a heartwarming touch to their on-screen chemistry.

As Spider-Man continues to swing through the MCU, fans can only hope that future suits come equipped with zippers – and perhaps an emergency exit for unforeseen circumstances.

