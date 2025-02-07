Agatha All Along Showrunner Reflects on Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza’s Characters' Relationship: ‘They Were Married’

Kathryn Hahn mesmerized us by playing the character of Agatha Harkness in the Disney+ series Agatha All Along. Meanwhile, Aubrey Plaza charmed audiences with her portrayal of Rio, drawing all eyes to her role as a witch.

While there is already much to discuss about the WandaVision spinoff, one thing that has always intrigued fans is the relationship between Rio and Agatha Harkness. Recently, while speaking to Collider, the showrunner of Agatha All Along opened up about the discussions in the writers' room.

According to Jac Schaeffer, how both characters "ended up on the page wasn't all of that. It was, 'Where are they now?' And there were times when we asked ourselves, ‘Is it enough? Is it clear?’ Because, in our minds, they were married—in some witchy way. And we thought, ‘We need to make that apparent.’”

Speaking about Aubrey Plaza, the showrunner described her as “a force unto herself.”

Reflecting on the time when Plaza and Hahn acted opposite each other, Schaeffer noted that they created a whole new universe—one that fostered a powerful energy on set, generating an atmosphere that felt like "crackling in the room."

Moreover, in Episode 4, both actors delivered one of their best performances. Calling the episode “fantastic,” the showrunner revealed that it featured “an almost kiss” between Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza.

She also emphasized that the fourth episode was particularly powerful—something they only fully realized during post-production.

Agatha All Along is the first WandaVision spinoff and features a stellar cast, including Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp, and Joe Locke.

The next major release from Disney+, also a WandaVision spinoff, is Vision. This upcoming series will be led by Paul Bettany, reprising his role as Vision.