‘Ageing is another word for living’: Anne Hathway delves on how she deals with backhanded compliments

During an interview with Today's Sheinelle Jones, Anne Hathaway, a 40-year-old Hollywood actress, openly talked about how people often compliment her on her young looks and how her perspective on time has changed over the years. Having been in the industry since she was 17, Hathaway reflected on how aging is viewed in showbiz and how it has evolved over time.

Anne Hathaway on embracing aging with grace

Hathaway shared that she no longer worries about getting older and believes aging is simply a part of life. While she appreciates compliments about her appearance, she values the deeper qualities that define a person. The actress emphasizes the significance of looking beyond someone's age and focusing on their true character. She said “I don’t think about age. To me, ageing is another word for living.” she added “If people want to pay you a compliment, that’s nice. But also, whatever the hype is, I’m interested in what’s beyond the concept of hype.”

Anne Hathaway on potential and age

Anne also talked about how potential has no age, she said “Potential has no age. “I love putting that out there, I love watching these young people who have so much more freedom than I had. Just imagine what they can do if they never had the concept of a cliff, or a shelf-life, or any of those things.”

Anne Hathaway's honest statements shed insight into her changing outlook on aging and beauty. She loves the blessing of growing older while encouraging younger generations to do the same as she accepts her role as an advocate for ageless potential. Hathaway's effort to discover the connection between inner beauty and outer beauty demonstrates her dedication to both personal growth and self-care.

