'Ageism sometimes gets like racism': Chuck D applauds Madonna for pushing the boundaries at the age of 65

Legendary rapper and Public Enemy frontman Chuck D has spoken out in defense of Madonna amid criticism over her age. At 65, Madonna continues to push boundaries with her music and performances. However, some have argued she should embrace retirement. Chuck D disagrees, saying ageism can be akin to racism if allowed to spread unchecked.

What did Chuck D say?

In an interview with Billboard, Chuck D applauded Madonna's work ethic and refusal to conform to expectations of aging. "Madonna continues to work and put out music, so salute to her hustle. She's doing what she wants at her own pace," he stated. ( Billboard )

ALSO READ: Why is Madonna under fire from fans? Exploring touring reasons for the anger

Chuck D compares ageism to racism

In a separate interview with People, Chuck D compared ageism to racism, saying both discriminate based on factors outside an individual's control. "Ageism sometimes gets like racism both ways if you let it," he said. ( People )

ALSO READ: What is Madonna's health update? Why was she hospitalized this year? EXPLAINED

Advertisement

Madonna pushing boundaries

Chuck D sees Madonna as an artist still pushing creative boundaries in her sixth decade. "At 63, I know I still have a lot to learn. But Madonna out there doing it is an inspiration," he told Billboard. The rapper respects her willingness to take risks and defy the expectations of older female artists. ( Billboard )

ALSO READ: Madonna health update: Singer shares first photo with bouquet of flowers after getting released from ICU

Appreciating longevity in music

In an article for Rock the Bells, Chuck D wrote that he appreciates artists who maintain active careers over many years. Madonna has "put in work for four straight decades," he noted, releasing relevant music and sold-out tours still in her 60s. ( Rock the Bells )

Through his thoughtful defense, Chuck D highlights the importance of resisting prejudice based on factors like age or gender. Both he and Madonna continue thriving decades into their careers by refusing to conform to outside expectations.

ALSO READ: Why did Madonna call Andy Cohen 'troublemaker queen'? Find out host's reply to Material Girl singer