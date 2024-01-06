'Ageism sometimes gets like racism': Chuck D applauds Madonna for pushing the boundaries at the age of 65
Legendary rapper Chuck D defends Madonna against ageism, comparing prejudice over age to racism and applauding her for pushing boundaries with edgy music and performances even at 65 years old.
Legendary rapper and Public Enemy frontman Chuck D has spoken out in defense of Madonna amid criticism over her age. At 65, Madonna continues to push boundaries with her music and performances. However, some have argued she should embrace retirement. Chuck D disagrees, saying ageism can be akin to racism if allowed to spread unchecked.
What did Chuck D say?
In an interview with Billboard, Chuck D applauded Madonna's work ethic and refusal to conform to expectations of aging. "Madonna continues to work and put out music, so salute to her hustle. She's doing what she wants at her own pace," he stated. (Billboard)
Chuck D compares ageism to racism
In a separate interview with People, Chuck D compared ageism to racism, saying both discriminate based on factors outside an individual's control. "Ageism sometimes gets like racism both ways if you let it," he said. (People)
Madonna pushing boundaries
Chuck D sees Madonna as an artist still pushing creative boundaries in her sixth decade. "At 63, I know I still have a lot to learn. But Madonna out there doing it is an inspiration," he told Billboard. The rapper respects her willingness to take risks and defy the expectations of older female artists. (Billboard)
Appreciating longevity in music
In an article for Rock the Bells, Chuck D wrote that he appreciates artists who maintain active careers over many years. Madonna has "put in work for four straight decades," he noted, releasing relevant music and sold-out tours still in her 60s. (Rock the Bells)
Through his thoughtful defense, Chuck D highlights the importance of resisting prejudice based on factors like age or gender. Both he and Madonna continue thriving decades into their careers by refusing to conform to outside expectations.
