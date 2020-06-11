Agent Carter star Enver Gjokaj aka Daniel Sousa REACTS to Peggy ending up with Steve in Avengers: Endgame

Enver Gjokaj, who played Daniel Sousa, Peggy Carter's love interest in Agent Carter, shared what he felt about Peggy ending up with Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame. Read below to know what the 40-year-old actor had to share on the same.

It's been more than a year since Avengers: Endgame was finally unveiled for fans to consume, cheer and cry over. For once in his life, Steve Rogers decided to be selfish and find his own happy ending as he travelled between dimensions, returned the Infinity Stones to its original place and got married to the love of his life, Peggy Carter, in an alternative timeline. As an old man who lived his life with Peggy as he always envisioned, Captain America retired his persona and shield to his close friend, Sam Wilson aka The Falcon.

Given how Peggy ended up with Steve, one wonders what Enver Gjokaj, who played Daniel Sousa, Peggy's love interest in Agent Carter, had to say about the ending. Daniel's final scene with Peggy in Agent Carter saw the couple making out showcasing their love story reaching fruition instead. When Entertainment Weekly asked Gjokaj his views on Peggy and Steve's reunion in Avengers: Endgame, the 40-year-old actor confessed, "To be honest, it's so clear in the writing and it's so clear in the way Hayley plays it that [Steve] was never gonna be replaced."

"I think that was the beautiful tragedy of his attraction to her is that he knew that and he wanted to be with her anyway. He knew he was always going to be second place, and I think that's a little heartbreaking about Sousa," Enver added to EW.

Meanwhile, Gjokaj reprised his role as Daniel, who ran the Los Angeles bureau of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s predecessor, the SSR, in a recent episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

