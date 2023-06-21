AGT 2023: Can Warrior Squad take home trophy? Fans rave about spectacular season 18 audition

The latest episode of America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 aired on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, captivating viewers with a new wave of contestants showcasing their skills during the fourth round of auditions. Among the standout performers, Warrior Squad from India left an indelible mark on the judges and audience with their mesmerizing performance. AGT fans were left in awe and stated that this talented group could potentially emerge as the ultimate winners of the competition.

Warrior Squad's remarkable journey from India's Got Talent to AGT

Warrior Squad, a dance-acrobat group hailing from Haryana, India, previously achieved recognition as finalists in India's Got Talent season 9. Despite facing limited resources, the group's leader, Rahul Yadav, turned to online platforms such as YouTube to teach themselves acrobatics. Their dedication and passion propelled them to widespread acclaim, and now they have brought their exceptional talent to the AGT stage.

Unforgettable performance leaves judges and audience of AGT spellbound

During their AGT audition, Warrior Squad showcased breathtaking strength and agility through a series of acrobatic feats. Their seamless coordination, gravity-defying moves, and impressive human towers amazed both the judges and the live audience. By the end of their performance, the group received a well-deserved standing ovation, leaving the judges stunned and eager for more.

Fan reactions pour in, showering praise on Warrior Squad

AGT fans took to social media to express their awe and admiration for Warrior Squad's incredible display of talent. One fan tweeted, "WOW! The Warrior squad is really strong to do something like that! Amazing! #AGT." Another fan echoed the sentiment, saying, "That was an incredible performance by the warrior squad. They are amazing! #AGT." The overwhelming consensus among fans is that Warrior Squad's act was truly exceptional, and their skill and artistry set them apart from the competition.

With their stellar audition, Warrior Squad has firmly established itself as the frontrunner in AGT season 18. The belief among fans that "they could win it all" continues to grow as anticipation builds for their next performance. As the competition progresses, all eyes will be on this talented dance-acrobat group as they aim to prove their mettle and secure their path to victory in America's Got Talent.

