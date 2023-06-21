AGT 2023: Howie Mandel presses golden buzzer for 'hypnotic' dance group Murmuration, says he was 'mesmerized'

Competitive reality television series America's Got Talent is currently airing its eighteenth season and its fourth episode was released on June 20, 2023. The show has seen three golden buzzer acts in its run this season, and the fourth week made another addition to it. Howie Mandel pressed his golden buzzer for a dance group from France, here's what happened.

AGT 2023: French dance group Murmuration leaves judges 'mesmerized'

The judging panel of America's Got Talent 18 consists of Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel. The talent reality show has seen a flurry of fun and impressive performances ranging from singing and dance to stunt work and aerobics. The French dance group, consisting of 64 members, walked on stage after being introduced by their 32-year-old leader Jibril Maillot, who was there on behalf of the troupe's founder, his friend Sadeck.

He fell ill before the audition and was not able to travel, so Jibril stepped in to lead the team for their appearance on America's Got Talent. All members of the group wore black turtlenecks and pants as they walked on stage and blindfolded themselves. Murmuration's performance was so unique, interesting, and in sync that they elicited several cheers from the present live audience followed by a standing ovation and even more cheers, claps, and hoots.

Howie Mandel presses golden buzzer for 'hypnotic' Mumuration

"Wow, you guys were so amazingly in sync even though you couldn't see anything and there's so many of you but it was so elegant, with so much grace. I thought it was fantastic," said Klum. Vergara added, "That kind of synchronization is amazing to me, it's spectacular" and called them magnificent. Mandel chimed in, "I was mesmerized, I find what you do hypnotic. I think it's very original, I find it almost more magnificent when you get a large group of people and the movements are smaller but perfect, you know, it blew me away."

"Even sitting here, you wanna do something, I wanna do something," he added and copied a hand gesture of the group post which he got up and pressed the golden buzzer. Mandel told People, "I am so excited about the irony and talent of my golden buzzer. For a guy who spends 90 percent of his life wanting to avoid everyone's hands, I never would have dreamed I would be so moved by so many strange hands," he said referring to his germophobia.

"I think you could see that I was completely shocked. Time stood still on stage, [it was] one of the most beautiful moments of my life by far," Jibril divulged. He added, "It's a concept of precision work discipline, it's hours and days and weeks to achieve a perfect result." Before Murmuration, drumming group Atlanta Drum Academy earned host Terry Crews' golden buzzer, singer Putri Ariani earned Simon Cowell's golden buzzer, and choir group Mzansi Youth Choir earned the first-ever audience golden buzzer.

