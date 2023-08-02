AGT 2023: Sofia Vergara presses golden buzzer for Brazilian singer, says 'That's what I was waiting for'

Episode nine of competitive reality show America's Got Talent saw Sofía Vergara's golden buzzer for the currently airing eighteenth season. The eighth round of auditions saw the final solo golden buzzer from the judges with Vergara joining the others by picking her act of the season worthy of it. Here's what happened and why the Modern Family star chose the singer.

AGT 2023: Brazilian singer Gabriel Henrique wows judges

During the episode aired on August 1, Brazilian singer Gabriel Henrique came on stage to showcase his vocal skills and talent on the popular NBC series. The 27-year-old revealed that he was visiting the US for the first time and doesn't know how to speak English well which is why he brought a translator. "It's my first time in the United States and I'm just realizing a dream to be here, to sing for you guys," Gabriel said through his English translator.

Henrique then performed his rendition of Run to You by Whitney Houston and received a standing ovation from the audience and all the judges including Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel. While some live audience members got teary-eyed during the first half of the act, everyone was impressed with the singer's high notes in the second part.

"If Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey had a baby, it would be Gabriel! I mean, wow. You are incredible!" Klum said, after which Mandel added, "You sound like the best and finest pop diva there ever was." Cowell followed up and commented, "People are gonna really like you. You're just so interesting. I could tell that you've sang in church and you don't know how good you are. It was amazing." Then came Vergara's turn to reveal her thoughts.

AGT 2023: Sofia Vergara presses golden buzzer for Gabriel Henrique

"I don't have words. That was so perfect, spectacular. Your voice is beautiful. your energy, who you are, it was like perfect," she said and added, "Every time there's a judge waiting for that feeling and that was what I was waiting for. Something very beautiful and heartfelt." Vergara then pressed the golden buzzer and a surprised Henrique couldn't believe it. The actress went on stage to hug the emotional singer who seemed overwhelmed with emotion.

"How spectacular! You had us dying over here!" she went and told him. Previously, singer Putri Ariani earned Simon Cowell's golden buzzer, Atlanta Drum Academy won host Terry Crews' buzzer, dance group Murmuration received Howie Mandel's buzzer, and singer Lavender Darcangelo earned Heidi Klum's buzzer. Mzansi Youth Choir won the show's first-ever audience golden buzzer. The next AGT episode will air on August 8, 2023.

