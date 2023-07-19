AGT 2023: Touching story of two mothers leaves judges speechless, Howie Mandel calls it 'most magical moment'

Talent reality series America's Got Talent has been airing its eighteenth installment and the competitive show wrapped up its auditions for the season on July 18, 2023. Episode seven of the popular NBC series featured a touching story and performance by two mothers whose lives are connected by fate in the most heartbreaking way. Here's what happened.

AGT 2023: Touching story of two mothers leaves judges speechless

Holly from Odessa, New York, and Kim from Eugene, Oregon, made their way on stage during the episode and introduced themselves to the audience. The two mothers revealed how their story and how they first met leaving the judges and the audience surprised. Holly explained that her son Jake passed away in 2007, and became an organ donor. While saying a final goodbye to him, she sang the song For Good from the 2003 musical Wicked.

Jake's heart was transplanted to Kim's son Beckham, who was only 16 days old. When the doctors allowed Kim to meet Beckham after the transplant was successful, she sang him the same song. Even though, the two mothers lived 3,000 miles away, their lives intertwined with the heart their sons shared. Several years later, Kim reached out to Holly by writing a letter and the two met which Holly describes as "one of the best moments of [her] life."

The two mothers then explained that they chose to come to America's Got Talent because they wanted to spread the word about organ donation. "If we can change the heart of one person, it's worth it," said Kim. Holly said they were "blown away" when they found out about each other's stories. They performed the special song that connected them.

AGT 2023: Howie Mandel calls their perfomance 'most magical moment'

The mothers received a standing ovation from the judges and the audience. Howie Mandel called Beckham on stage. The judge then said that he never responds well to musical theatre but this was the first time he felt a connection to such music. "That was probably the most magical moment I have ever experienced," Madel added. Heidi Klum said she was "lost for words" and just wanted to hug them for their strength and their touching story.

Sofia Vergara called it a "special moment" and felt that this song was meant to connect the two of them. Simon Cowell called Holly and Kim brave and reassured them this will make a difference. Holly and Kim got four yes votes and proceeded to the next round. America's Got Talent 18 has seen five golden buzzers from Cowell, Mandel, Klum, host Terry Crews, and the first-ever audience golden buzzer. Season 18 of AGT premiered on May 30, 2023.

