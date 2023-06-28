AGT 2023: Vocal coach from South Carolina 'fascinates' Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara 'wanted to keep listening'

America's Got Talent aired the fifth episode of its ongoing eighteenth season on June 27, 2023, and it featured another batch of impressive and stunning auditions. The competitive reality series is judged by Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel. Hosted by Terry Crews, the popular show featured a stunning performance by a voice coach from South Carolina. Keep reading to know more about the act and what the judges said.

AGT 2023: Vocal coach from South Carolina 'fascinates' Simon Cowell

Lachuné Boyd, a student and part-time voice teacher managed to impress the judges during her stunning audition. When the 31-year-old was asked by Cowell what held her back all these years, she replied, "I grew up in a singing family. I spent most of my years observing them do it. I just never pictured myself actually having the moment to be on stage and things like that, and so that held me back." Boyd added that she "kept the spark alive" by teaching.

"I am here because I’m taking my own advice. As a teacher, you're always sitting on the opposite side of the piano, and you're always pouring into them," she explained, and then continued, "So today it's about coming out here, taking initiative, and being along with my students." Boyd proceeded to sing Yellow by Coldplay and mesmerized the live audience who gave her a standing ovation when she finished her act. Cowell also stood up to clap for the singer, making her emotional. The judge, known for not being easy to impress, said, "I mean, you have a beautiful, beautiful voice, and I'm really fascinated by you."

AGT 2023: Sofia Vergara 'wanted to keep listening' to Lachuné Boyd

Cowell added, "My only advice is, now you gotta work out 'what is my lane?' Because you want to be a brilliant singer in a specific area, I believe. So that's what you've gotta work at. It was a fantastic audition, I love this audition." Vergara chimed in, "I love this audition too. It was perfect. I wanted to keep listening to you. I loved it." Klum said that she is happy Boyd put herself first and came to America's Got Talent. "I have a feeling that you just scratched the surface of what you can do," the German-American model concluded.

Lastly, Mandel said that she tore down the walls people are usually stuck behind and that her life is about to change. The vocal coach then received four yes votes, leaving Boyd teary-eyed and overwhelmed. The small-town resident describes herself as a storyteller and a folkie songster apart from being a voice teacher. Even though she was born and raised in South Carolina, she has been living in Fort Worth, Texas, for the last four years. Boyd told Crews backstage that she felt "electric" after the performance and reviews.

