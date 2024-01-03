AGT Fantasy League Premiere: Many iconic acts from the show's past make their return as Mel B makes a comeback

The popular show America’s Got Talent returned with a bang during the premiere of its spin-off Fantasy League, which included legendary performers from the past. These fan-favorite acts, all part of teams led by the four judges, competed against each other to secure a spot in the semi-finals. But the comedy performers were not the only ones making people laugh as several moments from the judges also made the audience break into uproarious laughter.

Who are the performers and which teams are they representing?

The show, which is a spin-off to the original AGT, includes a total of 10 contestants who will go up against each other under the mentorship of one of the judges, for the grand prize money of $250,000. Terry Crews, the host of the show, announced the performers last night. From Heidi Klum’s team there was variety act Hans, in Howie Mandel’s team were acrobatic dance group V.Unbeatable, variety shadow artist Ace, sand artist Kseniya Simonova, and pole dancer Kristy Sellars.

Simon Cowell’s stellar dream team, on the other hand, consisted of rollerblading sibling duo Emily and Billy England and singer Kodi Lee. Lastly, returning judge Mel B’s dream team had comedian Tape Face, singer Maria Seiren, and magician Jon Dorenbos.

What happened between Mel B and Simon Cowell?

As the night progressed, things started to heat up. Simon Cowell, who is known for his snide comments, was unimpressed with the performance of Hans from Klum’s team. He commented that Hans did not know how to dance or sing. Hans in good-hearted retaliation said, “If I can’t sing and I can’t dance, when am I taking over your job, babe?”

Afterward, when Simon made an offhand comment about the Spice Girls, the British girl group Mel B once was a part of, she splashed Simon with her drink. Which, fortunately, the other judge took lightly and even made a joke out of.

Judges were requested to join the contestants on stage during multiple performances, including shadow puppeteer Ace, who created an incredible story while using Howie’s head’s shadow as a prop. It was greatly entertaining for the audience as well as the judges.

But probably the most enthralling and entertaining part of the evening was the aftermath of Billy and Emily England’s performance. The sibling roller skating duo showed off their impeccable skills on stage, impressing all four judges. Mandel made a comment about how lucky Simon was to have them on their team, but it seemed he said that pretty soon.

Mel B, who had the golden buzzer in this episode, wasted no time stealing the Las Vegas roller skaters for herself as she sent them directly to the semifinals with one buzz. Emily England excitedly said, “I really wanted to be a part of Mel B’s team.” and it was evident that Cowell was a little upset by how things turned out when he said, “I actually feel like I’ve just been dumped.”

At the end of the episode, it was announced that except Billy and Emily England, five other performances reached the semi-finals through the votes of the studio audience. It included Kodi Lee from Cowell’s dream team, and Shadow Ace, Kseniya Simonova, and V.Unbeatable, all from Howie’s team.

