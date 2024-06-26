AGT's Howie Mandel Disappears After Surprise Twist from Dance Group; Here's Why

America's Got Talent season 19 returned on Tuesday following a one-week hiatus and we have seen some golden-buzzer-worthy performances. Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell were the judges and host Terry Crews led the amazing slate of auditions. While all the performances blew away the judges' minds, one particular act by a dance group made Mande; disappear for a brief time.

Why Howie Mandel had to disappear after a performance?

The show peaked at the very end of the evening with the incredible dance crew Brent Street from Sydney, Australia, led by the appealing and gifted performer Zac. The night was filled with amazing routines and impressive numbers.

The actual show began with just one man and developed into an epic and touching narrative featuring Zac dancing with another woman in interpretive choreography. Later, a large number of performers joined the stage to complete the scene.

Mandel was supposed to provide feedback, but the comic appeared to have disappeared and was hiding behind the judges' table. Howie started speaking out of nowhere from under the judges' desk as the judges and audience looked around, wondering where he had disappeared to.

Mandel responded, "Yeah, I thought everything you did was amazing, it was a surprise," before slamming the Golden Buzzer and dousing the Brent Street performers in a rain of shimmering confetti. Mandel appeared between Klum and Vergara to his own surprise.

In addition, Howie tells PEOPLE he was blown away by the dance group's performance and that he knew he had to utilize his Golden Buzzer after seing their skills.

How the other judges reacted?

The dance group Brent Street amazed both the audience and the judges, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd and judges Howie, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum, who were all enthusiastic in their praise.

Klum expressed her excitement, stating that the performance was something so exciting that they had not seen it before. Cowell described the performance as a "really well-thought-out, creative, original" adding that this kind of performance is the reason why they love the auditions.

Vergara shared her thoughts, saying that they see a lot of dancing. Her favorite part of being a judge of AGT is to be able to watch dancers, to watch what humans can do with their bodies. She praised the beginning of the dance and the rest was as good as the beginning, adding that it was "the coolest thing I've seen today."

