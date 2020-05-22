Agust D2: BTS' Suga aka Yoongi's 1st LOOK accidentally revealed; ARMY wonders if Jungkook, Jimin are involved

The album cover of BTS singer Suga's Agust D was accidentally revealed. While the ARMY is celebrating, a few members wonder if Jungkook and Jimin will feature in the mixtape.

It has been a few crazy hours for the BTS ARMY. Over the past week, Big Hit Entertainment has been teasing something big coming our way. With cryptic tweets and blurry images, the K-Pop band's managing agency fueling the possibilities of a mixtape coming fans' way. While fans have been debating that the new presentation could either involve Jungkook and Suga, Apple Music accidentally confirmed that it is indeed Agust D2 and it has rapper Yoongi written all over it.

The music app might have accidentally unveiled the final image that Big Hit Entertainment had been teasing for the past week. The image sees the BTS member tied in a rope while a scar runs on the right side of his page. Soon enough, the music streaming platform pulled the image down and replaced it with an older picture of the rapper.

While this confirmed the news of Agust D2 is coming our way, Big Hit has their lips sealed. According to the Korean entertainment outlet Daum.net, Big Hit refused to address the leak. A representative told the outlet, "Official contents are released based on the schedule. Please understand that we can't give any confirmation separately.”

While ARMY cannot wait for the official announcement, they are freaking out over the possibilities of Jungkook and Jimin's involvement in the mixtape. "

Check out a few tweets below:

They changed it slsmsjsjdbsksmd pic.twitter.com/Q7N4grK3HK — bora⁷ (@modooborahae) May 22, 2020

PAUSE . WHAT IF AGUST D FT. RAPPER JIMIN ACTUALLY HAPPENS — prod. JIMIN⁷ (@lovlocket) May 21, 2020

if i see that "ft. jungkook" ill buy everyone who replies a album — suus⁷ (@jminshi_) May 21, 2020

AND IF WE GET AGUST D FEAT JUNGKOOK ??????? what happens when yoongi whispers ‘let’s go jk’ and jungkook just starts rapping out of nowhere ??? WHAT HAPPENS THEN ??? — klea⁷(@GGUKlESMOON) May 21, 2020

AND WHEN WE GET A YOONMIN OR YOONKOOK SONG IN AGUST D 2 AND THEN WHAT ??? THEN MF WHAT pic.twitter.com/wvsCKBgByJ — ⁷ ft. AGUST D (@IDOLDAEGU) May 21, 2020

Do you think Agust D2 could feature ChimChim and Kookie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

This isn't the only musical presentation hitting the ARMY soon. BTS members RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, and V are working on a new BTS album. They've kept the ARMY in the loop with regard to the developments. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

