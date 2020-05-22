Agust D2 Daechwita Music Video: BTS' Suga announces he's the king, he's the boss & we bow down to Yoongi

BTS singer Suga aka Yoongi releases the music video of Agust D2 and it is everything and more than what we expected.

The wait is finally over. Big Hit Entertainment has released Suga's Agust D2. The K-Pop band agency has been teasing the mixtape for days now. While it was confused if it was Jungkook or Suga, the D-2 announcement revealed it was indeed Yoongi's highly anticipated Agust D2. Today, the Korean rapper has not only released the album but also dropped the music video of Agust D '대취타' MV and it has surpassed our expectations. The rapper travels back in time to deliver a jaw-dropping video.

If the catchy rap song isn't enough, he treats us with two Sugas on the screen. One of which is a king and the other dons the role of the commoner who messes with the king. The song chants Daechwita which, as per fan translation, means great blowing and hitting. It is a Korean music military genre which consists of wind and percussion instruments.

The music video is set in a traditional Korean drama set. Speaking with TIME Magazine, Suga revealed the theme of the music was already in his head when he began working on the mixtape. "The theme “Daechwita” was already on my mind when I first started working on this track, so I sampled the sound of a real “Daechwita.” The first thought I had was that I wanted to sample the music that is played during the ceremonial walk of the King, so naturally, Korean elements ended up being an essential component to the track as well as the music video," he said.

Check out the Agust D2 Daechwita music video below:

