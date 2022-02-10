Ahead of 53rd birthday, Jennifer Aniston drops a CUTE video of her furry friends interrupting her workout

Jennifer Aniston is all set to turn 53 on February 11 and ahead of the same, the actress took to Instagram to drop a cute video of herself where she was seen trying to workout while her furry friends tried to constantly disrupt her. The adorable video showcased Aniston's two adorable dogs, Lord Chesterfield and Clyde. The Instagram reel shows Jennifer doing a series of indoor exercise activities like stretches and weight lifting.

After a point, the actress' workout gets interrupted as her rescue dogs can't get enough of her and start hovering over the Friends star as she continues to try to do the workout. At one point, Lord chesterfield was seen taking Aniston's kettlebell and even started copying her moves.

Towards the end of the clip, Aniston was seen giving up on her workout as she pretended to pass out on Lord Chesterfield and the dogs were then seen giving a cute close-up in the camera as they successfully ended her workout. The reel received a lot of love from Jennifer's fans.

Jennifer is known to be an amazing dog mom and is often seen sharing photos of herself cuddling up with her furry friends. Jennifer was earlier a dog parent to Dolly, a white German Shepherd, and Norman, a Welsh corgi who sadly died in 2019 and 2011.

Later the actress adopted Lord Chesterfield amid the pandemic in October 2020. Introducing him on Instagram, Aniston had written, "Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield. He stole my heart immediately."

