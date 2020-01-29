Ahead of Fast & Furious 9 trailer, John Cena teases Fast 9 'will be a wonderful adrenaline shot'

Fast & Furious 9 trailer is set to release on January 31. But before Vin Diesel could drop the trailer, John Cena is teasing the ninth movie from the franchise.

In a matter of aa few days, Fast & Furious fans will be treated to the first Fast & Furious 9 trailer. The hit franchise returns with its ninth movie and Vin Diesel just dropped the Fast 9 teaser this week. While the countdown to the trailer has begun, John Cena recently opened up about working on the franchise. The WWE star turned actor has been roped in for a mysterious role. Although the actor is staying tight-lipped about his character, he did tease that the movie will give fans a "wonderful adrenaline shot."

Speaking with Collider, Cena revealed that Cena couldn't stop gushing about the cast of the movie. "It is a family environment and it is one that the world views as their family as well," he explained. "They’ve managed to build an almost superhero environment with real people. The first movie was about street racing and then it’s evolved and been able to pivot into this crazy thing that is still so plugged in with car culture. But now, [also] as a global narrative and it always outdoes itself in the form of, like, “What are they going to do next?” but at the same time remains grounded in the story of family," he explained.

"It’s incredible how digestible it is throughout the globe too, how worldly the story and the saga’s become," Cena added. "I think Fast 9 will be a wonderful adrenaline shot for the franchise," he added. While he kept the plot and his character details under the wrap, Cena spilled the beans on the safety measures taken on the sets by the makers. "How awesome they make it look and how absolutely safe it is. On film, I will cheat death but it’s so safe. I had no fear in any of the processes," he said. "It was unbelievably safe but also unbelievably creative," Cena added.

Fast & Furious 9 release in May.

