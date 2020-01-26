Ahead of Grammys 2020, Beyonce & Jay Z remind us they are the ultimate power couple and how; Check out PHOTOS

Grammys 2020 red carpet would roll out in a few hours. But before they could set the red carpet on fire, Beyonce and Jay-Z made their way to the Roc Nation's The Brunch celebration in Los Angeles and oozed the bawse vibes.

Grammys 2020 countdown has begun. The 62nd GRAMMY Awards winners' list will soon be in our hands. But before we stand witness to the winners and the Grammy performances, Beyonce and Jay-Z stepped out to give us one of the most powerful pictures of the weekend. The musical couple stepped out to attend the Roc Nation's The Brunch celebration in Los Angeles. The power couple was fashionably late but it was definitely worth the wait. The stars stepped out wearing suits to the event.

Beyonce dropped jaws as she stepped out wearing a body-hugging blue mini dress. The Francesco Murano flaunted the Lemonade singer's curves while reminding us why she's the ultimate Queen. The designer suit featured a plunging neckline, dramatic shoulder sleeves and draped fabric at the bottom, letting Beyonce ooze of the bawse lady vibes. Meanwhile, Jay-Z turned heads in a dapper lavender suit. Together, they owned the brunch celebrations.

Together, they gave us such inspiring photos that have us going weak on our knees. Check out the photos below:

Beyonce and Jay-Z were joined by Rihanna, TI, Kelly Rowland, Usher, Jonas Brothers, Lana Del Rey, Ne-Yo and many other singers. Beyonce and Jay-Z are expected to make their way to the Grammys 2020 ceremony. As per the seating arrangement, the Beyonce and Jay-Z are seated ahead of the South Korean band, BTS. Check out the seating arrangement details here: Grammys 2020: BTS & Taylor Swift reunion likely, K Pop singers could share the frame with Beyonce; here's how

Grammys 2020 takes place on January 25 (January 26 in India). Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the Grammys updates.

Credits :Getty Images

