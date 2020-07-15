Ahead of impending due date, Katy Perry REVEALS why she's glad Orlando Bloom has already perfected parenting

In a recent interview, Katy Perry shared how she's glad that Orlando Bloom already has experience as a parent to his nine-year-old son, Flynn Bloom, who he had with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. Read below to know more about what the 35-year-old singer had to share on the same.

Katy Perry is all set to embrace motherhood as she's just a few weeks due. It was through Never Worn White MV when Katy confirmed to her fans that she was indeed pregnant with her and fiance Orlando Bloom's first child. In April, it was revealed to the couple that they will be having a baby girl during a gender reveal party. While this is Perry's first child, Orlando already has a nine-year-old son with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

For the 35-year-old singer, Bloom being well versed with being a parent is a bonus in her books. During an interview with Hit Radio Breakfast, Katy explained, "The good thing is that [Orlando] has a kid that’s nine. And he’s been through it so, when we were going to pick out strollers, he was like, he knew exactly the stroller." Adding further light to the stroller incident, Perry shared how some of the strollers were very chic and had leather handles which she was really drawn too. However, The Outpost star explained, or even better, showed her what the stroller is. "And he's like 'No, let me show you what the stroller is. It's this one that you pick up in the middle and it collapses — a little thing — and it’s like an umbrella!,'" the Daisies singer recalled.

"He's already had a test run so, I'm grateful for that," Katy concluded.

We know for sure that Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are going to be amazing parents to their daughter!

Meanwhile, Katy will be releasing her sixth studio album, Smile, on August 14.

