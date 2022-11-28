Ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water, here are 5 best scenes from Avatar that still blow our minds

The highlight of Avatar was the genius idea of how we meet Sam Worthington's Paraplegic marine Jake Sully enters Pandora through a genetically engineered Na'vi body operated from the brain. While Jake is sent to interact with the local tribes, he soon falls for Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and upon realising how the mining colony could decimate the Na'vi tribe, joins her to fight the humans colonising the planet. While the story of Avatar itself was promising it was the visually stunning aspects of it combined with the emotional scenes made for a perfect cinematic ride.

When James Cameron released Avatar in 2009, the science fiction film left everyone impressed with its visual scale. The film starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver in lead roles is set in the mid-22nd century when humans are colonizing Pandora, a lush habitable moon in the Alpha Centauri star system. The film focussed on how the setup of the mining colony threatens the continued existence of Na'vi – a humanoid species indigenous to Pandora.

With the sequel to Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water being right around the corner, here's a look back at the original film and the elements of it remain unforgettable to this day. Here's a look at five scenes from Avatar that still blow our minds.

Jake Sully's transformation

Early on in the film, we get to see Jake receive his first Avatar experience. Sully gets to experience his longing to run and be free of his wheelchair through his Avatar and hence the scene holds great meaning. Jake's excitement as he figures out his new body while also creating chaos in the laboratory, it's also the first time that we see Jake's rebellious side which eventually shapes up the film's story as he stands by his moral compass to defend the natives of Pandora. The pure joy that Sully experiences as he gets to run on his feet again also makes for a significantly emotional moment.

Neytiri's introduction

One of the most significant moments of the film happens to be when we meet Zoe Saldana's Neytiri for the first time. The character of Neytiri is feisty and her interaction with Jake for the first time makes for an iconic moment in the film. It's important for the storyline as it opens up Jake's perspective as to why the Na'vi's are fighting against the humans. As Jake follows Neytiri, we also get a deeper glimpse of the beauty of Pandora and everything that's being erased as a part of its heritage thanks to the humans.

The ikran

As we follow Jake learning to live the Na'vi way from Neytiri, he begins to connect with the nature and learns from her how life on Pandora is all about "the flow of energy, the spirits of animals." During his training after Neytiri realises Jake is ready to go to the next step and learn flying, she sets the task for him to claim an ikran, dragon-like aerial predators that are native to Pandora and are used by the Na'vi for hunting from the air. It's a challenging job to make a connection with an ikran and the entire scene beautifully captures the tension as we see Jake on a steep cliff trying to forge a bond with the creature. After succeeding at making a connection with an ikran, the first flight that Sully takes happens to be one of the best scenes of the film. It's a visual treat to watch Jake take a flight through Pandora and its vast landscape.

The tribe chants for Grace

After the war between the humans and the Na'vi's worsens with both Jake as well as Grace (Sigourney Weaver) choosing to stand by the natives of Pandora, the latter's Avatar gets hurt during a skirmish and to save her, Jake asks for the tribe's help. It's a gorgeously shot scene as we see the Na'vi tribe gather to attempt to save Grace and permanently transfer her consciousness to her Avatar body. The scene builds a strong spiritually rich moment and it's impossible for the audiences to get over how marvellously choreographed the entire scene is.

Colonel Quaritch face-off

After Jake decides to fight for the Na'vi tribe instead of his fellow marines, there's one bad guy he must take down and it is Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang). While Jake continues to fight him with his Avatar body, Quaritch makes an entrance in a massive metal suit that he controls from inside. The showdown between the two forms for the film's best action elements. The emotions are running high on both ends and at one point it feels like Sully is about to lose his life.

Which are your favourite scenes from Avatar? Share your views with Pinkvilla below.