Ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water's release, Sam Worthington reveals details about Avatar 3

Avatar: The Way of Water continues the story of Sam Worthington 's Jake Sully whom we met in the original film and follows his new family from Pandora. The sequel is expected to connect emotionally with the audiences as it revolves around the theme of fighting for one's family. Recently while appearing on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Worthington spoke about how Avatar: The Way of Water is an emotional film and added, "Not only is it visually stunning and you're seeing a part of Pandora you've never seen before, all underwater, but it's about what you do to protect your family." He further noted how the message particularly holds true after the pandemic saying, "everybody needs that kind of message."

Avatar: The Way of Water is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The sequel to James Cameron's 2009 directorial stars the film's original stars, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana as well as other new additions. The trailers and promos of the sequel have promised that the film goes beyond the original when it comes to being a visual spectacle.

Sam Worthington on Avatar 3

While appearing on the talk show, Sam Worthington also revealed details about Avatar 3. It has been known that director James Cameron has simultaneously been working on the Avatar sequels of which the third one is slated to release in 2024. The actor spoke about already shooting for the film and added, "We've filmed about 80%, 90% of three. We're still owing some scenes." Worthington further also explained how some scenes already have also been already filmed for Avatar 4, simply because they involved kids that would be too old if they waited. Not only did he talk about the two sequels of The Way of Water but also addressed if there will be an Avatar 5. He said, "If we're lucky enough to get it. We're not arrogant enough to assume it's going to connect. We really hope so because we love the movie and hope other people do too."

James Cameron on Avatar: The Way of Water's success

Previously, James Cameron opened up about how much box office success Avatar: The Way of Water needs to break even. He has has stated that he has alternate plans to wrap up the franchise with Avatar 3, if The Way of Water isn't a huge hit at the box office. While speaking to GQ, the director maintained that the film is, "Very f******g expensive." As per Variety, according to Cameron, that if Avatar: The Way of Water wants to break even, it must overtake either Star Wars: The Force Awakens which earned 2.07 billion or Avengers: Infinity War which earned USD 2.05 billion in the fourth or fifth slots, respectively.

Avatar: The Way of Water cast

The Avatar sequel features the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Stephen Lang, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver. Additional cast members include Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, Jemaine Clement, and Oona Chaplin, alongside a slate of young actors. The film's plot follows Jake Sully and Ney'tiri's new family who are doing everything to stay together. However, they are forced to leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora when an ancient threat resurfaces. The film introduces Pandora's ocenic life for the first time as we meet new Na'vi tribes, including the seafaring Metkayina.

Avatar: The Way of Water is slated to release in theatres on December 16, 2022. How excited are you to watch the Avatar sequel? Share your views with us in the comments below.