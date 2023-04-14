Ahead of birth of second child, Rihanna invests $21M in LA Penthouse once owned by FRIENDS star

Pop star Rihanna has invested a whopping $21 million in a 9,300-square-foot Los Angeles penthouse which was formerly owned by a beloved star from the popular sitcom Friends. Continue reading to know more about the musician's recent purchase and which actor from the 10-season NBC show the penthouse formerly belonged to.

What is Rihanna's $21 million LA penthouse like?

The 35-year-old Barbadian singer has recently bought the four-bedroom, eight-bathroom residence which occupies the building's entire 40th floor. Known as the "mansion in the sky," it formerly belonged to Friends star Matthew Perry who played Chandler Bing in the much-loved sitcom. This purchase and property investment has come while Rihanna is pregnant with her and rapper A$AP Rocky's second child.

The musician duo welcomed a boy last year, and are now growing their family with another addition. Meanwhile, the mansion, which is described to be "hovering above the city like a floating palace," reportedly has panoramic city, mountain, and ocean views. Some of the many features of the property include a living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, a screening room, and a billiards room.

The penthouse has an all-white kitchen with marble countertops, dual islands, and premium appliances while it also boasts of four expansive terraces. The primary suite boasts a curved wall of glass, a seating area with a fireplace, dual baths, and expansive closets. Other amenities include round-the-clock concierge and security, an oversize pool with cabanas, a gym and fitness studio, a movie theater as well as private wine storage.

Interior designer LM Pagano was recruited to transform the massive space. Matthew Perry, who formerly owned the place purchased it in 2017 for $20 million and sold it in 2021 for $21.6 million to Nick Molnar, billionaire co-founder of tech company Afterpay. Even though the penthouse was originally listed for $28 million, Rihanna managed to reduce $8 million from the hefty pricing.

The building also boasts of other famous people and celebrities like Denzel Washington and Candy Spelling. Rihanna is reported to have another 3,500 square feet unit in the building which she has used as her primary residence since 2014. The Rude Boy and Love The Way You Lie hitmaker also owns two mansions in Beverly Hills costing $23.8 million, but both of the side-by-side homes have been rented out to tenants.

Recently, Rihanna rented a 6,400-square-foot home for six nights costing $500,000 while she was in Phoenix for her Super Bowl performance. The place has two living areas, a private gym, a walk-in wine cellar, five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a sizable pool with a built-in waterfall among other amenities.