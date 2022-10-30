Ahead of her documentary release, Selena Gomez takes a trip down memory lane to Waverly Place

Selena Gomez is all set to give fans an insight into her personal life with the upcoming documentary, My Mind & Me. The trailer has showcased how Gomez will be taking her fans through an emotional journey as she opens up on her mental health and more. In the meantime, the singer also got her fans nostalgic as she posted a photo from Waverly Place. In an adorable photo posted to her Instagram on October 29, the Wolves singer was seen looking up at the street sign while sporting a casual look consisting of a light-coloured long-sleeve shirt and patterned pants as she stood in front of Julius, one of the neighbourhood's oldest bars. She captioned the snap, "Where it all began."

Selena Gomez's Wizards of Waverly Place journey Selena played teenage wizard Alex Russo on the popular series for four seasons from 2007 and 2012. After starting out as a Disney star, Selena made her career in music and soon became one of the biggest artists. Gomez returned to television with her show, Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. In the widely successful series, Selena stars as young artist Mabel Mora. Previously, Gomez had maintained that she believes both her characters of Alex and Mabel are connected as she stated how she feels like Alex's grown-up version is Mabel.

Selena Gomez's My Mind & Me documentary release Selena's documentary is all set to arrive on AppleTV+ on November 4. The singer will be seen discussing several things in the same including her Lupus diagnosis. The documentary trailer showcases Selena getting real about her struggles in dealing with fame, mental health and more as she says, "Just be who you are Selena." The singer further also talks about the importance of self-love and self-acceptance as she adds, "No one cares about what you are doing. It's about who I am." In the meantime, Selena's new post from Waverly Place has got fans wondering if a reboot or reunion for the same is in the works. The show recently completed 15 years since it aired on Disney. On its 15th anniversary on October 12, David Henrie, who played Selena's older brother Justin Russ on the show reposted a throwback snap from the Disney+ Instagram account onto his story and wrote"15 years!!! Miss every second of it."

ALSO READ: Here's where Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin currently stand after their unexpected public reunion