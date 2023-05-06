Ahead of King Charles III's coronation, Royal fans think they've spotted huge error on the medal; Deets here

May 6th, the coronation of King Charles III, will mark a historic moment as it is one of the most prestigious and sacred days for the British monarch. The coronation ceremony will be witnessed after decades, since Queen Elizabeth II’s, in the year 1953. Amidst of the preparations of the big event, a shocking news is afloat. Royal enthusiasts believe that they have discovered a major flaw in a coronation medal. The medal will be handed over to 400,000 frontline workers, including members of the armed forces and emergency services.

What was the mistake spotted on the medal?

The nickel silver medal, which features images of King Charles and Queen Camilla, was made public by the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport. However, the writing on the medal appears to read "6 May 2033," which many believed was a typo.

Some royal enthusiasts pointed out the apparent goof on Twitter. "The date is incorrect," one person said. Another wrote, “It's not the year 2033." And, a third stated, "The Coronation Medal has the wrong date; it's not 2033."

It is believed that the medal accurately says 2023 and that the 2033 is a trick of light in the official photo.

A Buckingham Palace insider clarifies the confusion

The DCMS (Department for Culture, Media and Sports) announced the medal:

"Today the design of the Coronation Medal is unveiled." He added, "The Medal serves as a national thank you to those who will make the historic service possible, including members of the Armed Forces and frontline emergency service workers."

Which was later addressed by Home Secretary Suella Braverman where he mentioned:

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman spoke about the media and said it is a “symbol of the critical role our emergency services will play in this potentially once-in-a lifetime opportunity to honor our new king."

Meanwhile, the coronation of King Charles III is scheduled to take place on May 6 at the Westminster Abbey in London. During the ceremony, the King will be crowned alongside his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort. The coronation weekend will have a concert featuring singers Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie. As per reports, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who is based in the UK will also attend the ceremony and make a speech.

