Ahead of Prince Harry's book release, 5 things Prince William and Kate Middleton are making the headlines for

While Prince Harry has been in the headlines for accusing his brother of physically attacking him as reported by The Guardian in an excerpt from the book, his brother and Kate Middleton have been making the news for other reasons well. The Princess of Wales who is set to celebrate her birthday next week on January 9 will have a strange celebration this year given that Harry's tell-all book releases a day after the same. Here's a look at what Prince William and Kate Middleton have been in the news for recently.

Prince Harry is all set to release his tell-all memoir Spare on January 10 and ahead of the same, he has been speaking about his royal rift. The memoir is expected to make big revelations and reports have suggested that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be mentioned in the same as Harry reveals never-heard-before instances from the family's conversations following his marriage with Meghan Markle.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's role in Prince Harry's Nazi costume

According to Page Six, in his new memoir, Harry puts some blame for his Nazi uniform scandal on his brother, Prince William, and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, in his new memoir. The Duke of Sussex reportedly claims the Prince and Princess of Wales "howled with laughter" when they saw him dressed up for the 2005 party. For the unreversed, Harry was 20 when The Sun published a front-page photo of him dressed as a Nazi soldier with a red armband emblazoned with a big swastika for a costume party.

William and Kate's secret date

The Prince and Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly recently enjoyed a secret date without their kids and it was a rather special one as the two enjoyed a drive together in an Aston Martin. William himself took the car out for a spin over the weekend as they enjoyed their Norfolk for the holidays following Christmas.

William and Kate's theme park outing with kids

Following the Christmas celebration, the Prince and Princess of Wales tried to blend during an outing with kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis as they visited the Christmas-theme park Lapland UK along with their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo as reported by Marie Claire. Hello reported that the royal children had a gala time and that Charlotte and George were also seen carrying toys with their own Lepi the Snow Leopards.

Christmas at Sandringham

Prince and Prince of Wales continued to follow tradition as they attended the family Christmas celebration hosted by King Charles and Queen consort Camilla at Sandringham. The couple also participated in the traditional Christmas morning walk to church at St. Mary Magdalene on the estate grounds. Kate and William's kids also enjoyed the walk and the children also spoke with members of the public outside. In his first Christmas walkabout, Prince Louis proved he is a natural as he flashed a sweet smile at the camera and left the crowds dazzled while walking into the church.

Kate Middleton's birthday week

The Princess of Wales celebrates her 41st birthday on 9 January and it's going to be an eventful one amid Harry's bombshell claims about his equation with her as well as his brother. While Kate is known to spend her birthday privately, this year it could be even more private given all the headlines about the royal rift. Kensington Palace had shared three special portraits to mark her milestone 40th last year and is expected to release a new one this year as well. While Prince Harry's book arrives a day later, excerpts from the same have already begun to hit the news. Not only that Harry has also given interviews to ITV1's Tom Bradby and CBS' Anderson Cooper, both of which will air the night before Kate's birthday which seems to be a cause of concern.

In his ITV1 interview, Harry said that he wants a family and not an institution. He also added that he would like to get his father back, and his brother as well suggesting that he is open to reconciliation. The Duke of Sussex also opened up about stories being planned about him and his wife and the two being carved out to be villains. He also added that the royal family has shown no willingness to reconcile amid the rift.

The car holds a special meaning for the couple since they also drove in the same car on the day of their wedding in 2011.