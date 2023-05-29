Ahead of The Witcher Season 3 release, makers confirm Season 5 is happening; Details HERE

The Witcher Season 3 is just around the corner and fans are at the edge of their seats as they wait for the highly-anticipated release of the show on Jan 29, but there’s much in store for them. The makers of The Witcher have finally confirmed the release of season 5. Although there have been rumors of a possible fifth season since January, this is the first time an official source has confirmed it.

All you need to know about The Witcher Season 5

Speaking to Variety, the show’s casting director Sophie Holland revealed that the team will kick-start shooting for the fourth season soon. She shared that Season 4 of The Witcher will see Liam Hemsworth. The casting director further shared details about Season 5. Holland, who has previously worked for Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ and ‘Shadow and Bone’ revealed that the fifth season of The Witcher will be shot back to back with Season 4.

Holland said, “We're just about to start filming on season four with Liam Hemsworth and there will be a short gap then we go straight into season five.”

Talking about the cast of Season 5, the previous three seasons of The Witcher featured Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. But now that star has left the show, Liam Hemsworth will take his position in the upcoming season. The show will feature an incredible cast, including Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Mimi M Khayisa, Anna Shaffer, and others playing crucial roles.

What is ‘The Witcher’ all about?

The Witcher, a TV series by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is inspired by the book of the same name by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The series revolves around Geralt's adventures. Set in the fantasy world of ‘The Continent’, the show is based on Geralt and his encounter with various supernatural beings and his efforts to keep things in check in a society where conflicts between people, monsters, and other mythological creatures are common. All in all, the show is a perfect amalgamation of dark fantasy, magic, political intrigue, and moral ambiguity.

