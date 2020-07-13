  1. Home
Ahead of One Direction's 10th anniversary; Louis Tomlinson parts ways with Simon Cowell's record label Syco

After a decade, Louis Tomlinson and Simon's Cowell's record label, Syco Music, have parted ways, much to the happiness of the 28-year-old singer's stans. Read below to know what the Walls singer had to share with his fans on the latest updates regarding his next career move.
We're just a few days away from One Direction commemorating their 10-year anniversary on July 23, 2020, since the boyband's formation on The X Factor. Before their hiatus, the quintet was being managed by Simon Cowell's record label, Syco Music. After they went their solo ways, it was only Louis Tomlison, who stayed with Syco Music, until now! After a decade, Tomlinson has made the decision to part ways with the record label, as revealed by the 28-year-old singer himself on Twitter.

"Hope everyone is doing ok! Just wanted to let you know that Syco Music and I have agreed to part ways. I'm really excited for the future and to be back in the studio writing the next album. Can't wait to finally see you all on tour!! Stay safe and see you soon, Louis x," the Walls singer tweeted much to the happiness of Louis stans. The next day, Tomlinson tweeted to his fans, "Your support is incredible as always! Loads of love x."

Check out Louis Tomlinson's tweets on parting ways with Syco Music below:

Taking to the reply section was Josh Divine, One Direction's beloved drummer, who tweeted to Louis, "Wow man, Big news. Very excited for you brother.. you’re a great talent and a great person. You deserve it man.. keep well and I look forward to hearing a new record! Much love my friend!" To Josh, Tomlinson tweeted back, "Bless you man that's proper nice. Sending love, hope you're well."

Louis stans couldn't keep calm as they trended #ProudofLouis and #LouisisFree on Twitter to share their excitement. They also celebrated the amazing news that Tomlinson is already working on his next album.

Check out how Louis Tomlinson's fans reacted to the singer parting ways with Syco Music below:

Congratulations, Louis Tomlinson!

