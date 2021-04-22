Ahead of Oscars 2021, here are five actors who have never won an Oscar but definitely deserve to hold one

From Jake Gyllenhaal to Will Smith, we list down five actors who have been nominated at the Academy Awards but have never won an Oscar, although many would agree they totally deserve one.

We're just a few sleeps away from Oscars 2021 as the best and the brightest, from an incredibly tough 2020 for Hollywood, will be honoured for their impressive work. Ahead of the 93rd Academy Awards, we're taking a trip down memory lane at Oscars' rich history and how there have been so many talented actors who have received Academy Award nominations but haven't won one to call their own.

Fans waited with bated breaths to see the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt finally, finally get their hands on an Oscar, which is considered as the ultimate showing of an actor's acting prowess. For many, winning an Academy Award is like the end goal and even a nomination is like a blessing. However, there are some actors whose work has spoken volumes and demanded an Oscar win. From Jake Gyllenhaal to Will Smith, we've concocted a list of performers who deserve to hold an Oscar below:

Jake Gyllenhaal

The diverse characters Jake Gyllenhaal has immersed himself into, over the years, makes it unbelievable to digest the fact that the 40-year-old actor has never won an Oscar. Moreover, Jake only has one Academy Award nomination to his name which was for Brokeback Mountain in the Best Supporting Actor category. Many believed that Gyllenhaal at least deserved an Oscar nomination for his fabulous act in Nightcrawler.

Will Smith

Will Smith is another such actor that we refuse to believe has never won an Oscar. For the unversed, the box-office king has been nominated for an Academy Award two times: Ali and The Pursuit of Happyness, both in the Best Actor category. Will's knockout performances in the two movies, which saw the 52-year-old actor take on the challenge of playing real-life heroes, proves his mettle as an actor and why he deserves to hold an Oscar.

Tom Cruise

The list of iconic films that Tom Cruise has been a part of is countless and hence, we just "can't handle the truth" about the fact that the Hollywood A-lister has never won an Oscar. The 58-year-old actor has received three Academy Award nominations in his illustrious career: Magnolia in the Best Supporting Actor category, Jerry Maguire and Born on the Fourth of July, both in the Best Actor category.

Mark Ruffalo

While Mark Ruffalo raked in all the awards, including a Golden Globe for his impeccable twin act in I Know This Much Is True, the 53-year-old actor has never had an Oscar to his name in spite of some inimitable performances. Mark has received three Oscar nominations so far: The Kids Are All Right, Foxcatcher and Spotlight, all three in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Edward Norton

Another Hulk makes it to the list as Edward Norton is a phenomenal performer whose never been bestowed with an Oscar. The 51-year-old actor had made an impactful debut with Primal Fear, for which he won a Golden Globe and received an Oscar nomination as well in the Best Supporting Actor category. While Edward's recent Academy Award nomination was for Birdman in the Best Supporting Actor category, many agreed that Norton more than deserved to win the Best Actor Oscar for American History X. While Edward got his deserved nomination, he didn't end up winning.

Honourable Mentions: The late Peter O'Toole (eight nominations, won an honorary Oscar but not a competitive one - Lawrence of Arabia, Becket, The Lion in Winter, Goodbye, Mr. Chips, The Ruling Class, The Stunt Man, My Favorite Year, Venus), Sir Ian McKellen (two nominations - Gods and Monsters, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring), Bradley Cooper (four nominations, not including non-acting categories - Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, American Sniper, A Star is Born) and Ryan Gosling (two nominations - Half Nelson, La La Land)

Which actor do you think deserves an Oscar? Is there another actor not on our list who you think should win an Oscar as well? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Oscars 2021, see FUNNIEST acceptance speeches from Olivia Colman, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts & others

Meanwhile, Oscars 2021 will be taking place on April 26, IST.

Here is some EXCITING trivia about the Oscars: When did the first Oscars take place? May 16, 1929 Which actor has won the most Oscars? Katherine Hepburn, 4 wins How many times has Meryl Streep been nominated for an Oscar? 21, 3 wins Which movies have been nominated for Best Picture at Oscars 2021? The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Share your comment ×