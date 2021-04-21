Ahead of Oscars 2021, see FUNNIEST acceptance speeches from Olivia Colman, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts & others

As we gear up for this year's Oscars, here's a look at some funny award acceptance speeches.

The Oscars season is upon us as the 93rd Academy Awards will be held on April 25. The Academy Awards are known to honour the best of cinema and it sure is a huge honour for actors to take home the gorgeous trophy. Over the years, we have seen some of the best acceptance speeches when it comes to receiving awards. While some celebrities make them personal and even get us moist-eyed, some actors deliver powerful speeches that demand your attention.

Although, what is an event without some awkward and funny moments. We absolutely love it when actors show off their sense of humour in interviews and other interactions but it is even better when it is during an award acceptance speech. From Olivia Colman to Sandra Bullock, some celebs have made sure to make us laugh hard with their speeches, and as we gear up for the 93rd Academy Awards, here's a funny look back.

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman or should we say the Queen, bagged the Best Actress honour at the Oscars in 2019. Looking visibly shocked, Colman started her speech by saying, "Ooh it's genuinely quite stressful!" Giving a shoutout to fellow nominees, The Favourite actress also gave an amusing apology to Glenn Close saying, "this is not how I wanted it to be."

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt took home the Best Supporting Actor honour for Once Upon a Time In Hollywood and continued his run of delivering funny acceptance speeches from SAG Awards to Golden Globes to finally Oscars. The actor began his Oscars speech by poking fun at the impeachment trial saying, “They told me I only have 45 seconds up here … which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week."

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock who won the Best Actress honour for her stellar performance in The Blind Side in 2010 left everyone in splits when she told the crowd, "Did I really earn this or did I just wear y'all down?" on winning her award. It was her first Oscar win and we love how she picked it up by making a funny comment.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts bagged an Oscar for her role in Erin Brockovich and considering it was her first Oscar, the actress wanted to make sure she takes her own time saying her Thank You's and more. The actress during her speech looked down at the orchestra conductor, who politely urges awardees to get off stage to cut down their long speeches, and said: "Stick man I see you!" and burst into a big laugh.

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep who has made a record when it comes to getting Oscar nominations received the award for The Iron Lady in 2012. Streep hilariously poked fun at her Oscar-winning history and said, "When they called my name, I had this feeling I could hear half of America going, 'Oh no. Come on... Her, again?" Although she later sassily quipped "But, whatever" leaving everyone in splits.

Looking at these funny speeches, we can't wait to see what this year's Oscars has in store for us.

