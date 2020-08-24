Ahead of Park Bo Gum's enlistment date, Record of Youth star's agency makes a special request to fans

Park Bo Gum enlists for his compulsory military training in a week's time. Ahead of the Record of Youth star's enlistment, his agency reached out to fans with a special request.

In exactly a week, Park Bo Gum will enlist for his compulsory military training. The actor's agency confirmed that Park Bo Gum enlists on August 31. It was reported at the time that the Record of the Youth star will start his service at the Navy Education and Training Command in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province. It has been reported that he will be a part of the Korean Navy‘s military band as a keyboardist. As fans prepare to bid him goodbye, Park Bo Gum's agency has reached out to fans with a special request.

According to Koreaboo, Blossom Entertainment revealed that the actor will be enlisting at an undisclosed time and location. It is no secret that enlistment is usually a public affair with fans coming together to see their Oppa head off for their training. However, the actor will be enlisting privately to avoid crowding up of fans, especially when social distancing is the need of the hour. "Actor Park Bo Gum is slated to enlist in the Korean Navy’s Promotional unit as of the 31st of August 2020. The location and time will not be disclosed and he plans on enlisting quietly without any fuss," the agency said.

"Due to the current pandemic, where everyone should carry out social distancing for the sake of public health, we request that fans do not visit the location and support the star in your thoughts instead. Once again, we emphasize our request for fans to refrain from being present on site in hopes of seeing him off. We request fans to cooperate with us on this for the sake of multiple safety issues," the statement added.

While Park Bo Gum prepares for his training, fans gear to watch him in Record of Youth. The actor also has two movies in post-production currently - Wonderland and Seobok - expected to release soon.

