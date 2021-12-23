Ahead of Prince Andrew’s sexual assault case hearing, lawyers banking on Meghan Markle to ‘tell the truth’

*Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault*

According to recent reports, Meghan Markle could be called on to give evidence in Prince Andrew's ongoing sex trial. For the unversed, Prince Andrew has been accused of forcefully having sex with a minor (Virginia Roberts Giuffre) when she was 17, in 2001. Prince Andrew, on his part, has strongly denied all allegations against him. Now the accuser’s lawyers are telling pmedia outlets that Prince Harry's wife Meghan could be called to make a deposition.

Giuffre lawyer David Boies spoke to the Daily Beast and said that Meghan’s testimony may prove beneficial because: “One; she is in the US so we have jurisdiction over her. Two; she is somebody who obviously, at least for a period of time, was a close associate of Prince Andrew and hence is in a position to perhaps have seen what he did, and perhaps if not to have seen what he did to have heard people talk about it. Because of her past association with him, she may very well have important knowledge, and will certainly have some knowledge.”

The legal rep continued: “Three; she is somebody who we can count on to tell the truth. She checks all three boxes." Currently, there’s no confirmation from Meghan and Harry about the news. Meanwhile, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s friend Prince Andrew continues to deny the claims. The Duke is also said to be "incredibly stressed" ahead of the hearing on January 4.

Ahead of the case hearing next week, the prince is “keeping a low profile” according to The Mirror and is skipping the main Christmas day church service at Sandringham with the royal family.

Also read: Here's why Meghan Markle might reportedly be called to testify in Prince Andrew lawsuit