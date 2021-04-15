Ahead of Prince Philip's funeral, Prince Charles, Prince William & Kate share fond family memories via photos.

Working members of the royal family took to their social media handles to share their fondest memories with Prince Philip through precious photos. Take a look below.

With Prince Philip's funeral inching closer, several royal family members are paying their tribute and remembering the late Duke of Edinburgh fondly. On Wednesday, working members of the royal family took to their social media handles to share their fondest memories with Prince Philip through precious photos. Prince Philip's son and next in line to the throne, Prince Charles shared a photo with his father from their polo days.

The black and white showed a young Prince Philip and Prince Charles sitting on horses in their polo outfits with the mallet in their hands. "Remembering The Duke of Edinburgh as a much-loved Father and Father-in-Law," the photo's caption read. As for Prince William and Kate Middleton, the couple picked a heartwarming family photo from 2015.

In the picture, William and Kate are all smiles with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. While William can be seen holding son Prince George's hand, Kate can be seen carrying daughter Princess Charlotte. "Today we share, along with Members of @theroyalfamily, photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. This picture was taken at Balmoral in 2015," the photo's caption read.

Meanwhile, Prince Philip's funeral is slated to be held on 17 April and will include only 30 members of the royal family in attendance. Keeping Covid 19 restrictions in mind, the funeral will be a low-key affair and will skip the usual grandiose.

