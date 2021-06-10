Ahead of Princess Diana's landmark birth anniversary, Prince William & Prince Harry receive sad news

The Halo Trust, whom Princess Diana had a strong connection with, witnessed the death of ten members of its staff. Read on to know more.

Come July and it will be late Princess Diana's 60th birth anniversary. The royal family has several events planned and one of them is unveiling statue of Diana on 1 July. The event has been much talked about since it will once again see Prince William and Prince Harry reunite in the UK. However, according to a latest report in Hello!, the brothers received some upsetting news in connection with Diana ahead of the statue unveiling ceremony.

The Halo Trust, whom Diana had a strong connection with, witnessed the death of ten members of its staff by an armed group at a mine clearance camp in Afghanistan. Diana was a strong advocate of banning landmines and had also famously walked through one of Halo's minefields in Angola in 1997. In fact, after her visit, the Ottawa Mine Ban Treaty was also signed which urged countries to ban landmines.

Years later, Diana's son Prince Harry also walked the same minefield in 2019 to spread awareness to the important cause. On 1 July, William and Harry are slated to unveil the statue of their mother the late Princess Diana at Kensington Palace. The statue is being installed in the Sunken Garden.

The landmark birth anniversary will the brothers come together once after their reunion in April. While earlier reports had confirmed Prince Harry's presence, it is now yet to be see if the Duke of Sussex will travel to the UK after the birth of his daughter Lili last week.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Princess Diana's iconic wedding gown on display in London as part of new royal exhibit

Share your comment ×