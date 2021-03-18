Ahead of Snyder Cut release, Ryan Reynolds watches Green Lantern for the first time with hilarious live tweets

Ryan Reynolds watched Green Lantern for the first time and his live-tweets had us in splits.

As one of the most awaited movies, Zack Snyder's Justice League premieres on the streaming platform HBO Max on March 18, the excitement is high among fans. In keeping with this spirit, actor Ryan Reynolds decided to spread cheer on Twitter through his hilarious tweets as he watched his 2011 superhero film Green Lantern for the first time. The actor live-tweeted through the screening as he commented not only on his own acting skills but also the bits of the film that totally bombed. Reynolds also gave a shoutout to wife Blake Lively whom he met on the sets of the film.

Ryan had some hilarious observations to make about the film's scenes and pointing to one where he is seen with a stern Blake, the actor said, "This was not bad foreshadowing for my life as a dad." He also gave a shoutout to Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi, calling him the "international ambassador of joy."

Not just this, Reynolds also showed his Green Lantern ring that he wore whilst sipping his drink as he said, "Beware my power." If you have watched Green Lantern before, we guarantee you it may not have been as enjoyable because it was missing Ryan's amazing commentary to it. Aside from the funny bits, the actor appreciated the cast and crew that worked on the film and went gaga over Angela Basset calling her "stunning."

Check out Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern tweets here:

They spent 6 hrs each day turning Peter Sarsgaard’s head into an over-inflated beach ball. But the GL suit is a onesie made from old Frogger pixels. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

I swear I’m drinking to Grammy winner and international ambassador of joy, @TaikaWaititi. Not to numb any pain I might be in. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Reynolds concluded his live tweets by confessing that he didn't find the film that bad and particularly mentioned how good the cast was. He also wrote, "while it’s not perfect, it ain’t a tragedy. Next time I won’t wait a decade to watch."

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds confirms he will NOT have Green Lantern cameo in Zack Synder’s Justice League

Credits :Twitter Ryan Reynolds

Share your comment ×