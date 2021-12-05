Ahead of Spider Man: No Way Home release, we’re looking back at ALL the stars who essayed Peter Parker’s role

As we gear up for the highly anticipated release of Zendaya and Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home on 16th December, we’re looking back at all the actors that essayed the role of the superhero character before Holland. And while we know Holland and Zendaya’s upcoming film will be nothing but spectacular, we’re listing down all the actors, who played the iconic role of Peter Parker in the past!

Tobey Maguire: The first of the lot, Maguire was the first actor who essayed the role and really put the character on the map from a superhero movie perspective, well before the Marvel Cinematic Universe took off.

Andrew Garfield: After Maguire hung his boots post the mediocre response to Spider-Man 3, Sony decided to reboot the franchise and give it a new spin with Garfield. While they initially wanted to keep Maguire on, he was a little too old, so they decided to bring in Garfield. Even though the first film by Garfield and Emma Stone did exceedingly well, the duo retired soon after their 2nd film as the superhero couple.

Chris Pine: While many don't know about this, Pine played Peter Parker in the Spider-Verse film. Tragically, Pine dies (spoiler) but he dies a hero. Amusingly so, in the same film, Nicolas Cage also voiced the role of Spider-Man Noir, a version of the character with a hit of Phillip Marlowe to him.

Tom Holland: Hoping for another refresher, MCU finally took a shot at Spider-Man after Marvel and Disney got the rights to put the character into the Marvel Universe, even though he remains a Sony character. And to revamp, selected the young and talented Tom Holland for the title role. Holland, unlike his predecessors, fits right in as a high school student. As far as we can tell, Holland is en route to becoming the most-successful Spider-Man yet!

Also read: Spider-Man: No Way Home to be the third longest MCU movie, runtime revealed