Ahsoka Episode 4: When will it release and what happened previously? Date, time, and more

We're getting ready to dive into the fourth episode of the gripping Disney+ series, Ahsoka, featuring none other than the fan-favorite former Jedi Knight, Ahsoka Tano. If you've been keeping up with her journey from her early days as Anakin Skywalker's Padawan to her recent escapades in the Star Wars universe, you're in for a treat. And if you're new to the galaxy far, far away, get ready for an exciting ride!

Release date and time for the 4 and more episodes of the Ahsoka

So, the wait is almost over! Episode 4 of Ahsoka is all set to hit Disney+ on September 5. Make sure you've got your popcorn ready and your comfiest spot on the couch picked out because it's dropping at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET / 1 am GMT (of the following day). Yep, we know time zones can be a bit tricky, but trust us, this is an event you don't want to miss!

And if you've been wondering about the release schedule, we've got you covered. Following the fourth episode, get ready for a weekly dose of Ahsoka awesomeness:

Episode 5: September 12

Episode 6: September 19

Episode 7: September 26

Episode 8: October 3

Recap of what's happened so far in the Ahsoka

If you've been following the adventures of Ahsoka Tano – Anakin Skywalker's former Padawan – then you're in for a treat. Ahsoka picks up after the fall of the Empire when the galaxy is still finding its footing. Our heroine, Ahsoka, now a former Jedi Knight, takes center stage as she delves into a new and emerging threat to this vulnerable galaxy.

In the previous episodes, Ahsoka has been on a mission to uncover the mysteries that have cropped up in this post-Empire era. The series promises action, intrigue, and a whole lot of that classic Star Wars magic.

What are critics saying about the previous episodes of Ahsoka?

Critics who were lucky enough to catch the first two episodes in advance have shared their thoughts and boy, they were positive. The general consensus is that Ahsoka was off to a fantastic start. Rosario Dawson's portrayal of the titular character received heaps of praise, and the action-packed scenes left fans craving more.

So, whether you're a Jedi master when it comes to Star Wars lore or just a Padawan finding your way, Episode 4 of Ahsoka promises to be another thrilling chapter in this galaxy-spanning adventure.