Ahsoka first reactions out; Impressed critics call Rosario Dawson series 'classic Star Wars vibes'

Ashoka is one of the most anticipated series to come out this year. The first two episodes of Star Wars' new Disney+ series, Ashoka were sent out to critics, who shared their reactions to the latest addition to the famous franchise. After Rosario Dawson's portrayal of Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, she has gotten the opportunity to lead her own solo series, propelling the Jedi legacy to new heights.

Critics' first reactions to Ashoka

The reviews are in, and from the looks of it, Ashoka passes with flying colors. After watching screeners of the first two episodes, critics took to social media, to share their initial impressions of Disney+'s Ashoka. The early responses were predominantly positive, with critics commending Rosario Dawson's portrayal and the dynamic action scenes in the show. The reviewer from Collider said liked how easy the series is to follow, he said, "First two episodes of 'Ahsoka' are really good. Even if you’ve never seen 'Rebels' or 'Clone Wars' it’s super easy to follow." He continued, "Impressed with the action & how it’s all story. No side missions or filler. Can’t wait to see episode 3. Wish I could watch future episodes on a movie screen." While on the other hand, the critic from Total Film liked its "Star Wars vibe." She said, "The first episodes set the scene vividly, with intriguing villains, a complex bond between Ahsoka and Sabine, and some awesome lightsaber duels already – I really think we're in for a treat."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ahsoka: New Teaser for the mini series features some familiar actors reprising their iconic roles

Is Disney+'s Ashoka set to introduce new Jedi order?

As a new era dawns in the Star Wars universe, a new Jedi Order might also be on the horizon. This is evident from the construction of the Jedi temple that was hinted at in the Book of Boba Fett, as well as in Rey's upcoming standalone film.If Ahsoka successfully connects with Baylan, Shin, and the Inquisitor, she might be able to lead them to Luke Skywalker. This pivotal step could mark the beginning of a novel Jedi order, thereby offering a fitting resolution to her decades-long battle against the existing Order. At the same time, by extending a hand of unity to these new characters, Ahsoka could contribute significantly to the establishment of a reformed Jedi Order

The show is set to debut on Disney+ on August 23, with two episodes on the same day, thereafter every week a new episode will drop on the platform.

ALSO READ: Ahsoka: Will new series turn the tables for Star Wars movies future? New theory gives insight