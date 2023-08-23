Ahsoka: From Rosaria Dawson to Hayden Christensen, meet the cast and character of Star Wars series

Discover the ensemble of captivating characters in the galaxy-spanning saga of Ahsoka. From the resilient Ahsoka Tano to the familiar faces returning from The Clone Wars and Rebels, join us on a journey through the cast of this thrilling new chapter in the Star Wars universe.

Step into the world of Ahsoka with Rosario Dawson as the remarkable Ahsoka Tano. Having originated her role in 2020's The Mandalorian, Dawson brings depth and strength to the character who evolved from a young padawan to a founding member of the rebellion. Witness Ahsoka's journey as she embarks on a new adventure after surviving Order 66 and finds herself confronting old allies and adversaries.

Hayden Christensen's as Anakin Skywalker

Hayden Christensen reprises his role as Anakin Skywalker, known also as the tragic Darth Vader. Explore the complex relationship between Anakin and Ahsoka, which has been elaborated upon in animated shows. For the first time in live action, their dynamic takes center stage, shedding new light on their intertwined destinies.

Eman Esfandi's as Ezra Bridger

Meet Eman Esfandi, the actor bringing Ezra Bridger to life in live action. Ezra's journey from a young Jedi apprentice to a strategic genius takes a new dimension as he joins the fight against Grand Admiral Thrawn. Uncover his role in the upcoming show and anticipate his impact on the storyline.

Chopper's Sassy Persona: Dave Filoni's Dual Role

Introducing the astromech droid with a distinct personality, Chopper, voiced by the talented Dave Filoni. This character adds humor and charm while maintaining a crucial role within the Ghost crew. Discover the witty and resourceful side of Chopper, a fan-favorite from 'Star Wars: Rebels.'

Hera Syndulla's Tenacity: Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Portrayal

Mary Elizabeth Winstead embodies Hera Syndulla, a skilled pilot and dedicated leader with a rich history. Having appeared in various projects post-'Star Wars: Rebels,' Hera rejoins her original crew to embark on a quest to find Ezra Bridger. Winstead's talent shines as she portrays a determined and courageous character.

Sabine Wren's Mandalorian Spirit: Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Debut

Natasha Liu Bordizzo brings Sabine Wren, the Mandalorian rebel, to the live-action realm. As a key member of the Ghost Crew, Sabine's artistic prowess and connections come to life. Her evolving relationship with Ezra and her involvement in critical events make her a character to watch closely.

Grand Admiral Thrawn's Calculated Brilliance: Lars Mikkelsen's Transition

Witness the transition of the enigmatic Grand Admiral Thrawn from animation to live-action, portrayed by Lars Mikkelsen. Explore Thrawn's strategic mind and his ability to read opponents, making him a formidable adversary. Discover how his presence could reshape the Star Wars landscape.

Huyang's Continued Journey: David Tennant's Role

David Tennant lends his voice to Huyang, a character from 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Huyang's survival through Order 66 becomes significant in preserving the Jedi legacy. Learn how this character's history intertwines with the larger narrative.

Captain Enoch's Enigmatic Persona: Wes Chatham's Addition

Wes Chatham steps into the role of Captain Enoch, Thrawn's right-hand man. Despite limited information about the character, Chatham's background hints at an engaging performance that complements Thrawn's demeanor.

Baylan Skoll's Intriguing Mystery: Ray Stevenson's Appearance

Ray Stevenson portrays Baylan Skoll, an orange lightsaber-wielding figure with an air of mystery. Stevenson's experience in both villainous and anti-hero roles adds depth to this enigmatic character, promising thrilling action sequences.

Shin Hati's Fresh Presence: Ivanna Sakhno's Introduction

Ivanna Sakhno debuts as Shin Hati, the apprentice to Baylan Skoll. As a new addition to the Star Wars universe, Shin Hati brings a unique dynamic to the narrative. Witness her impact as she wields an orange lightsaber and steps into the spotlight.

