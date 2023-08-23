Ahsoka: How are Sabrina, Hera, Ezra related to the Star Wars universe? EXPLAINED

Ahsoka is a new show in the Star Wars world, and it's a bit different from what we've seen before. It's connected to two other animated shows, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. These shows have a lot of episodes, like 208 of them, and they tell stories between different Star Wars movies. From Ahsoka or Ezra, here’s everything you need to know about the key characters:

Ahsoka Tano

The main character in Ahsoka is Ahsoka Tano. She's a former Jedi and a talented warrior. Ahsoka first appears when she's a 14-year-old student learning from a Jedi named Anakin Skywalker. She's from a planet called Shili, and she has these cool blue and white tendrils on her head. Ahsoka and Anakin didn't get along at first, but they became close. Anakin called her Snips, and she called him Skyguy. But then something bad happened, and Ahsoka was blamed for a crime she didn't commit. She got kicked out of the Jedi Order and left Anakin. Later in her adventures, Ahsoka met a Mandalorian named Bo-Katan Kryze, and they worked together to fight a bad guy named Darth Maul. Maul warned Ahsoka that Darth Sidious wanted Anakin to be his new student, but she didn't believe it.

Sabrina Wren

Another important character is Sabine Wren. Hailing from Mandalore, she underwent training at the Imperial Academy. However, when the Empire turned her own weapons against her people, she defected. Joining a group known as the Rebellion, she honed her skills in engineering and weaponry. Sabine also discovered a unique Mandalorian weapon called the Darksaber. Initially hesitant, she eventually wielded it to aid her planet. Undergoing training with a Jedi, she later entrusted the Darksaber to Bo-Katan, whom she believed should ascend as Mandalore's ruler.

Hera Syndulla

Hera Syndulla is an exceptionally skilled pilot within the Rebel group. Throughout the Rebels series, she assumed a nurturing role akin to that of a caring mother for Sabine and Ezra. Her father, General Cham Syndulla, actively battled against antagonistic forces during the Clone Wars, on their native planet Ryloth. Hera and her team executed numerous pivotal missions for the Rebellion, demonstrating their unwavering unity even in the face of adversity. In the series' concluding episode, we learn that Hera is the mother of a young son named Jacen, fathered by the late Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus.

Ezra Bridger

Ezra is a young individual who possesses the ability to wield the Force. Without parents, he resided on a planet named Lothal. He managed to stealthily board a spacecraft named the Ghost and subsequently became a student under the tutelage of a Jedi named Kanan Jarrus. During his training, Ezra significantly honed his skills with a lightsaber, ultimately evolving into a prominent leader within the Rebel group. However, towards the conclusion of Rebels, he vanished into space alongside Thrawn, a situation Ahsoka is actively endeavoring to resolve.

Throughout the course of Rebels, Ezra's relationship with Sabine Wren grew exceptionally close. Their connection seemed to surpass mere friendship, with initial indications of Ezra having a crush on Sabine. Sabine has Ezra's lightsaber now, and she uses it in Ahsoka. In the new series, Ezra is played by Eman Esfandi.

