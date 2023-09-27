Ahsoka: How many episodes does the Star Wars spin-off have in total? Details inside

The journey of Ahsoka Tano, a beloved character in the Star Wars universe, has been nothing short of extraordinary. From her animated origins to her dazzling debut in live-action, Ahsoka has captured the hearts of fans across the galaxy. As her story unfolds in her very own Disney Plus series, fans are not only eager to delve deeper into her adventures but are also left wondering about the total number of episodes they can anticipate in this highly anticipated show. The transition of Ahsoka from animation to live-action, first seen in The Mandalorian, was a monumental moment for the franchise, and now, with her own series, the spotlight is firmly on her. So, as the tale of Ahsoka unfolds, how many episodes can Star Wars aficionados expect from this captivating journey? Let's find out.

Episode count and release schedule for Ahsoka

Ahsoka is slated to consist of a total of eight episodes. The series kicked off with its first two episodes on August 22. Subsequent episodes have been dropping weekly on Disney+. The full release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1: 'Master and Apprentice' – August 22

Episode 2: 'Toil and Trouble' – August 22

Episode 3: 'Time to Fly' – August 29

Episode 4: 'Fallen Jedi' – September 5

Episode 5: 'Shadow Warrior' – September 12

Episode 6: 'Far, Far Away' – September 19

Episode 7: September 26

Episode 8: October 3

The episodes are released at 6 pm ET/9 pm PT.

Ahsoka series synopsis

The official synopsis for Ahsoka sets the stage for the series: "Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka will follow the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy."

Star Wars enthusiasts can already dive into the first six episodes of Ahsoka, available for streaming on Disney+. With two more installments to come, the series promises to deliver an enthralling narrative as Ahsoka Tano's journey continues in the post-Empire era of the Star Wars universe.

